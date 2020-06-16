‘A great next step’ – Chelsea eyeing transfer swoop for in-form EFL winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Brentford winger Said Benrahma ahead of the summer transfer window according to RMC Sport.

The Algerian winger has made 34 appearances for the Bees this term, and has chipped in with ten goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Brentford are well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this season, with Thomas Frank’s side sat fourth in the second tier standings with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Chelsea are currently sat fourth in the Premier League table, and will be hoping they can make the necessary additions to their squad in the summer transfer window ahead of next term.

But would Benrahma be a good addition to the Chelsea squad ahead of next season?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

If you asked me this two or three years ago I would have said no, 100%.

But Chelsea have now turned into a really exciting club and a really youthful side under Frank Lampard, and Benrahma would be another really exciting addition for the London club.

He has all the ability in the world and possesses the end product to shine in the Premier League, and he’s at an age where he can keep on growing and developing for a big club like Chelsea.

With the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley at the club, Benrahma would need to work hard to get into the team, but he’s a huge talent who would be a shrewd capture for Chelsea.

He could be the next Riyad Mahrez.

George Dagless:

I’m not sure.

It’s obviously a great opportunity for him and he’ll be eager to prove himself in the Premier League but I do have my doubts whether he’ll play as much as he would have elsewhere in the top flight.

Chelsea are attacking this summer’s window already. Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are on the way, whilst the likes of Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham aren’t going anywhere.

Willian might be heading out the door, so may Pedro, but I do wonder where Benrahma gets in when there are sides in the top flight he absolutely would have started for.

Good luck to him anyway.

Ned Holmes:

Yes, I think it could be a great next step for the Bees winger.

Under Frank Lampard, Chelsea seem to be moving in a really positive direction and have been linked with some really interesting moves this summer.

With Willian set to leave the club, there’s a place up for grab and Benrahma could be just the man to fill it.

The Algerian has shown his quality in the Championship and it’s now time for him to prove himself at Premier League level and Stamford Bridge would be a great place to do that.