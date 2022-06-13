“A great long term buy” – Manchester United’s pursuit of Derby County ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are towards the front of the pack in the race for Malcolm Ebiowei this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The exciting winger’s contract expires at Derby County this summer, but a substantial compensation payment will be required for his services due to his age.

The 18-year-old made 16 Championship appearances in the second half of the campaign under Wayne Rooney, and quickly became one of the Rams’ most dangerous players.

His dribbling ability catches the eye straight and in a short space of time, it was clear to see that Ebiowei’s potential is way above the second tier.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe the 18-year-old would be a smart addition for Manchester United…

Billy Mulley

It is still too early to provide a conclusive answer as to whether Malcolm Ebiowei would be a good addition at Manchester United, however, he is showing extremely positive signs at an early age.

A winger with blistering pace, excellent dribbling ability and decent end-product, it is no surprise that he is attracting a lot of interest early into this transfer window.

He also plays with a good level of maturity, with Wayne Rooney playing a big part in his development within the first-team environment at Derby.

The Rooney connection could play a big part in United’s pursuit of the young winger, with some other strong options for Ebiowei to consider too.

The early signs suggest that this would be a low-risk addition for Manchester United to make, and whilst unlikely to immediately be part of any first-team plans, another loan stint in the Championship may be the avenue to go down.

Josh Cole

Although the Red Devils do need to bolster their squad following an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign, they should only be looking to sign Ebiowei if they view him as a long-term investment.

Ebiowei produced some positive performances last season for Derby in the second-tier as he was directly involved in three goals at this level.

Yet to play in the top-flight during his career, the teenager may not be ready to make the step up to this division and thus United may find it beneficial to loan him out for the upcoming term if they seal a deal.

As for Ebiowei, he will need to consider whether a move to United will be beneficial for his development as a player as he may have to wait patiently before being handed a chance to prove himself at Old Trafford.

Adam Jones

This could be a good signing for the future for United who don’t look set to profit from Tahith Chong in the future.

The Dutchman looked a real prospect when he first emerged at Old Trafford – but injury troubles prevented him from making a real impact during a crucial year and this is why Erik ten Hag’s side would benefit from having a youngster to succeed him.

United are a side that needs a complete makeover and they should be looking towards some of their younger players to give them hope like the Class of 92 did – and the likes of James Garner and Ebiowei could help to provide them with an injection of energy if the latter joins.

He may not be needed in the short term – but he could be a great long-term buy for the Red Devils.