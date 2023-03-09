“A great headache to have” – West Brom fan pundit issues verdict on Corberan dilemma for 2023/24

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Going into the 2022-23 season, West Bromwich Albion had a big problem in a key area of the pitch that they needed to address, and that was in between the sticks.

Sam Johnstone’s four-year stint at The Hawthorns, where he racked up 167 appearances in all competitions, came to an end as he joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer, but instead of adding another quality stopper to his ranks, Steve Bruce decided to go with what he had already.

That meant that the experienced David Button graduated to first-choice at the age of 34, but towards the end of Bruce’s time in charge he was eventually dropped in favour of Alex Palmer.

The 26-year-old had played just once for the Baggies before the start of the season having turned professional with the club in 2015, with loan spells at six different clubs making up most of his 129 career appearances.

Palmer took his chance though and when Carlos Corberan arrived in late October, he cemented his spot in goal and played 17 Championship matches in succession, keeping nine clean sheets in that time.

Due to a leg injury however, Palmer is on the sidelines and has been since the beginning of last month. Button was brought back in briefly but following a recall from his loan spell at Portsmouth in January, an opportunity was handed to young Josh Griffiths.

Another stopper to come through the Albion academy ranks, Griffiths has developed himself out on loan at both Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City before heading to Fratton Park for the first half of the campaign, but he returned to the Baggies and subsequently made his debut in last month’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

That was a match in which he perhaps let a soft goal go through him as Ben Brereton Diaz equalised for Rovers late on, but Griffiths has been growing in stature game-by-game in Palmer’s absence.

Despite his progress though, FLW’s Albion fan pundit Matt Smith is not expecting Griffiths to do enough to be first-choice for the 2023-24 season, with Palmer his choice of goalkeeper going forward for the short-term.

“From what I’ve seen, I’m not sure Griffiths should be first-choice ‘keeper,” Matt said.

“That’s based on two things mainly – I think Alex Palmer’s performances have been absolutely tremendous and he’s a big reason for why we played so well when Corberan first came in.

“You look at it statistically and he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the league, when we’ve been winning games and on form, a large part of that has been down to Alex Palmer and some of the fantastic saves he’s made.

“The second part of my theory is whilst Griffiths does seem to be improving as every game comes, he has shown relative weaknesses – that goal against Blackburn on his debut shouldn’t have gone in.

“He did also concede three at Watford and two at Hull, but he is making some good saves and he’s not making too many major errors.

“I think second-choice goalkeeper yes – whether the club would then think loaning him out would be a better option, I can see the logic in that too because he’s so young.

“I think there’s definitely a future for him at the club, it’s just because Palmer is playing so well maybe it’s not as first-choice goalkeeper instantly but it’s a great headache to have I suppose.”

The Verdict

Griffiths is quite obviously a talent – he was part of Cheltenham’s League Two title-winning side in 2020-21 as a teenager and is developing into a good goalkeeper.

He had some shaky moments at Portsmouth in the first half of the season but as a young goalkeeper, nothing is ever going to be that straightforward and plain-sailing.

Corberan has put his trust in the 21-year-old ahead of the more experienced Button though and that is the main thing – he will gain a lot of confidence from that.

However, Palmer has shown a lot more to be classed as the club’s number one and he had to wait an incredibly long time for his chance – he should be the first choice for years to come and perhaps Griffiths should be loaned out to another Championship club next season to see how he does as it will be better for him rather than sitting on the bench.