Sheffield United host Cardiff City tomorrow lunchtime in the Championship, looking to strengthen their grip on automatic promotion by returning to winning ways.

Paul Heckingbottom's side lost to already-promoted Burnley on Easter Monday, but are only a handful of positive results away from sealing a Premier League return.

That reset starts tomorrow against Cardiff in the Championship's lunchtime kick-off, as Sheffield United look to pick up the wins to squeeze the life out of Luton Town and Middlesbrough's push for the top-two.

Early Sheffield United team news

Heckingbottom has confirmed the return of Max Lowe ahead of Cardiff's visit to Bramall Lane, as Sheffield United recover one of their three natural fits at left wing-back.

That, in turn, will have a knock-on effect at the other side of the pitch. George Baldock, who has been covering Lowe on the left, or Jayden Bogle potentially facing the axe.

Both players have different qualities and Heckingbottom has made a point of underlining that in previous press conferences.

The competition for places, between the two right wing-backs and in the wider team, is a big positive in the eyes of Bogle.

"It’s been a great battle and I think that’s what you need in the team," Bogle said, as quoted from Sheffield United's official YouTube channel.

"You need two players that support each other when the other is playing, and when the other one is playing, going out and putting on good performances, the best you can.

"The competition we’ve got throughout the team is brilliant. There’s been times when we are running low on players, and it comes down to the squad we have that if one player is injured, another comes in. We’ve had that for the majority of the season. It shows the strength we have in the team. It’s a positive to have that."

Who is Sheffield United's best right wing-back?

It's difficult to pin who is the best option for Heckingbottom.

Bogle has incredible skill levels and, at 22, has a high ceiling when it comes to how good he can be. Baldock is more experienced, meanwhile, with that edge when it comes to consistency.

Heckingbottom likes them both for different occasions and both get ample opportunities.

That doesn't change the dynamic in the dressing room, though, with the players getting on well despite sometimes fierce competition for places.

On his relationship with Baldock, Bogle continued: "George is a great guy. We are going for a coffee with him and a few of the boys!

"(It’s been) a great relationship since I’ve come to the club. He’s been supportive. He’s a good guy. Everyone in the team is a great guy."

Expanding on that latter point, Bogle continued: "Since I’ve been here I can feel the connection between the players. It’s a tight squad and, again, that’s what brings on good performances and puts us in the position we are in."

Who starts at right wing-back for Sheffield United v Cardiff?

If Lowe is fit enough to start at left wing-back tomorrow, it will be one of Baldock or Bogle will drop out of Heckingbottom's XI.

There was a relaxed view on selection from Bogle, underlining how everyone at Sheffield United has a focus on the ultimate aim of promotion.

"That’s important (me pushing him on). Ultimately, it’s about the team, winning games and putting in big performances," Bogle stated.

"Whether that’s me putting him under pressure to make him perform, or he does the same to me. As long as it gets the job done, I don’t think either of us are bothered as long as we get three points and our end goal of hopefully getting promoted."