‘A great fit’ – Exclusive: David Norris makes Ipswich Town transfer claim after Charlton Athletic link

Former Ipswich Town midfielder David Norris has claimed that the club need to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer amidst their reported interest in Charlton Athletic’s Ben Amos, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The outgoing 31-year-old shot-stopper is said to be on Town’s list of transfer targets this summer as he potentially prepares to depart the Valley at the end of this month, with his current contract due to expire.

As previously reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, Paul Cook is said to want an experienced keeper between the sticks that can be his number one moving forwards into next season, with Amos being identified as one of their ideal candidates.

A former Manchester United player, Amos has played way over 200 games at Football League level and would certainly fit the bill for what the Ipswich boss is looking for heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Now Norris has provided his thoughts on the goalkeeping situation at the club, as he stated the following to FLW recently:

“Yeah they do need to improve in that area.

“With David Cornell now gone, I don’t think Tomas Holy is a number one, I think he is a number two at the moment, so if they want to challenge for promotion next season, they definitely need to get in a good and established keeper.

“They need someone that everyone will feel comfortable playing in front of and for that reason I think Amos would be a great fit for the club.”

Holy is also said to have been told that he can find himself another club this summer, which suggests that Cook has mass plans to overhaul that area of the team.

So far it remains to be seen if the Tractor Boys will indeed move for Amos, with things likely to accelerate more next month when the ex-Millwall man becomes a free agent.