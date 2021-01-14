‘I don’t particularly see the logic here’ – Bristol City eye transfer move for Aston Villa player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are among those interested in Aston Villa man Frederic Guilbert, according to a report from Football Insider.

The defender has struggled for game time for the Villans in the recent past and a move to Ashton Gate appears to be a potential route, though several other sides are also keen.

Would he be a good signing for the Robins, then? Some of our team at FLW discuss…

George Harbey

I don’t particularly see the logic here.

Bristol City aren’t exactly short of options at right-back. They have Jack Hunt as their first-choice option, and Adrian Mariappa can also do a job there as shown against Portsmouth at the weekend.

Guilbert has fallen out of favour at Villa behind Matty Cash, and if he does leave Villa in January, then you’d expect him to go somewhere where regular game time is guaranteed.

Is that a given at Ashton Gate? I don’t think so.

He’s good at going forward and looks solid defensively, but I don’t think he’d be too much of an important player for the Robins.

Toby Wilding

It could be a deal worth looking into for Bristol City.

With Steven Sessegnon struggling for game time at Ashton Gate at the minute, thanks in no small part to injury, it does seem as though the Robins could benefit from some extra cover at right-back.

Guilbert is someone who could offer Dean Holden’s side exactly that, and given the top-flight pedigree he possesses, he could be a decent option to bring in to fill that role.

Indeed, after struggling for opportunities at Villa recently, Guilbert would surely want to prove a point and potentially attract interest for himself ahead of the summer, and if he can up his game in order to so, then this could put Bristol City in a decent position to benefit from that.

Ben Wignall

Whilst I feel as though Cardiff City probably need him a bit more, Bristol City would still be a great fit for Guilbert.

Jack Hunt is competent enough in the Championship, but you can always improve and I feel like the 26-year-old Frenchman would be a much better option for Dean Holden.

He will have Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon to choose once again in the next few weeks but considering he’s equally adept as a centre-back, a move back to a 5-3-2 system could see a player like Guilbert flourish in the second tier.

Nahki Wells and Famara Diedhiou would feast off Guilbert’s attacking wing-back play if he joined – now it’s up to City to get a deal done if they are genuinely interested.