‘A great find’, ‘Class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans praise one player after Millwall draw

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 with Millwall last night to move a point clear of the bottom three and many Reds fans have been praising Cafu after his performance.

Tom Bradshaw gave the hosts the lead in the 47th minute at the Den but Alex Mighten’s first goal in a Forest shirt pulled Chris Hughton’s men level just two minutes later.

Both sides had chances to win it but neither could produce that killer moment, meaning the points were shared in south London.

One man that produced yet another impressive display for the Reds was Cafu, who seemed to be a holding midfielder when he arrived in the summer but has been proving his qualities further forward in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old started in attacking midfield once again in yesterday’s game at the Den and was an important player for the visitors.

With Tiago Silva and Joao Carvalho both leaving in the summer window, the position has been something of an issue for Forest this term but Cafu’s recent performances have indicated that he may be the solution.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Nottingham Forest’s academy?

1 of 22 James Perch? Yes No

He certainly seems to have impressed the City Ground faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to rave about him after the draw with Millwall.

Read their reaction here:

Who else really impressed with

cafu again today? He was all over the place loads of defensive work & tried his best to pop up in the no10 role when he could. His 1st time control at times is sublime. Only going to improve now. MBE soh did well in physical battle 19 teen #NFFC — Leviticus45 (@mrwhitey38) December 19, 2020

Hes a breath of fresh in midfield.. hes not limited to just defensive or just attacking really enjoy watching him and the guy is so passionate to becoming one of my fav players… that assist by Soh today was sublime 👌… OK maybe at fault for there goal but he made up for it — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) December 19, 2020

Looks good, technically gifted & also gets stuck in … gets fouled a lot too because he’s a step ahead. Hope it continues — Stu 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@5tu_nffc) December 19, 2020

His first time passing is unreal. Some of the little flicks he does are quality — scotty lee (@scott19853) December 20, 2020

-Better endeavour and battling from Forest today.

– Mbe Soh in both games has pinged balls into dangerous areas.

– Yates is so inept on the ball for a Championship pro.

– Happy for Mighten.

– Cafu is a great find.

– lets get a run going.#NFFC — Taz (@taztheuke) December 19, 2020

Mighten and cafu are class😍 — Freya (@Frazzles_9) December 19, 2020

Samba – did what’s been needed

Christie – same as….

Soh – doesn’t like passing back

Worrall – has he touched the ball

Yuri – not bad

Sow – won what’s needed

Yates – won the ball ish

Cafu – not put a foot wrong

Mighten – needs the ball more

Ameobi – class

Grabban – wants it — Owen (@NFFC_owen) December 19, 2020

Alex showed a so called prolific striker where to be in the box and how to score. Maybe its time to show faith in the guy and give him the job. Get rid of Grabban in January, he wanted to follow Lamouchi anyway. Keep Taylor and find another quality striker. Cafu looked good. — Dave S (@daves59) December 20, 2020