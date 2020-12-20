Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

'A great find', 'Class' – Many Nottingham Forest fans praise one player after Millwall draw

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 with Millwall last night to move a point clear of the bottom three and many Reds fans have been praising Cafu after his performance. 

Tom Bradshaw gave the hosts the lead in the 47th minute at the Den but Alex Mighten’s first goal in a Forest shirt pulled Chris Hughton’s men level just two minutes later.

Both sides had chances to win it but neither could produce that killer moment, meaning the points were shared in south London.

One man that produced yet another impressive display for the Reds was Cafu, who seemed to be a holding midfielder when he arrived in the summer but has been proving his qualities further forward in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old started in attacking midfield once again in yesterday’s game at the Den and was an important player for the visitors.

With Tiago Silva and Joao Carvalho both leaving in the summer window, the position has been something of an issue for Forest this term but Cafu’s recent performances have indicated that he may be the solution.

He certainly seems to have impressed the City Ground faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to rave about him after the draw with Millwall.

Read their reaction here:


