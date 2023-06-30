This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are reportedly keen on Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

That's according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who have claimed that new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca wants to take the 20-year-old on loan from the Blues.

Leicester City to sign Cesare Casadei from Chelsea?

But would he be a good signing for Leicester? And is he a realistic target given the reported interest from Juventus?

Our FLW writers give their thoughts...

Josh Cole

Given that Leicester are no longer able to call upon the services of Youri Tielemans and Nampalys Mendy, they will need to add to their options in the heart of midfield.

While Harry Winks will help to fill this void, the arrival of another player who is capable of operating in a similar role will add some much-needed competition.

Having garnered some experience at Championship level earlier this year during his time at Reading, Casadei could prove to be a good addition to Leicester's squad if he goes on to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

A stand-out performer at the Under-20 World Cup for Italy, the midfielder clearly possesses a great deal of talent, and thus it would not be at all surprising if he helps to bring a feel-good factor back to the King Power Stadium when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

Declan Harte

Leicester are in need of strengthening in midfield this summer given the number of departures they’ve faced in that area.

Casadei on loan would help beef up their options and provide some depth to Enzo Maresca’s side, which will be much needed.

His stint at Reading didn’t set the world alight, but he still has the tools to compete at a Championship level having shown plenty of potential during his time in Berkshire.

Perhaps working under the former Man City boss may see him develop into a more well-rounded player.

This could be a good move for his development, as he should get plenty of game time and he’ll have the chance to work under a promising coach.

Ned Holmes

Leicester need to replenish their midfield options after the departures of Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, and Nampalys Mendy - with others potentially set to follow them out of the King Power Stadium.

It seems as though Enzo Maresca is a big fan of the 20-year-old and believes he can get the best out of him. The best thing a club can do with their new coach is to back him so the Foxes should look to bring in Casadei on loan - particularly given it's not likely to be a particularly expensive deal.

He's clearly a player with big potential and if he can start to fulfil that next season, Leicester could have a gem on their hands as they look to bounce back up to the top flight.

The interest from Juventus should not be an issue assuming Chelsea want to hold onto the midfielder long-term.

If that's the case then another spell in the Championship, under one of Pep Guardiola's disciples, is surely going to appeal to the Blues.