“A great deal of pedigree” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit reacts to Liverpool transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following the appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson at Blackburn Rovers, the new boss has been trying to create a team that will be able to compete in the league this season.

Rovers recently announced the signing of 19-year-old Tyler Morton on a season long loan deal from Liverpool.

Despite his young age, the midfielder has made nine first team appearances for his parent club already including in the Premier League and is now coming to Ewood Park in the hope of getting regular game time.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding for his thoughts on the new addition: “Yeah this does look like a good signing for Blackburn.

“I think that midfield area, and in particular that attacking midfield role it seems as though Morton will be carrying out, has been crying out for a new addition this summer since the departure of Joe Rothwell and I think he should be capable of doing a good job in it when you look at some of the games he’s played for Liverpool in the past.

“60 minutes against Tottenham in the league, 90 minutes in wins over AC Milan and Porto in the Champions League, there’s already a great deal of pedigree that Morton is bringing to the club and the fact he’s held his own in those sort of games suggests he should be more than capable of making an impact in the Championship.

“As I say, with the departures we’ve seen from the club in midfield this summer, there is certainly a lot of spaces in that area so that should see him get plenty of game time.

“I don’t think there’s any guarantee he’ll start every single game because there is still quality in that position, John Buckley and Lewis Travis both had very strong performances in the opening weekend against QPR, so he is still going to have to earn that place.

“But I think with the quality he provides and the numbers that there is, I would be expecting this to be a more successful loan spell for Morton than we saw for Leighton Clarkson when he came from Liverpool last season and really struggled for opportunities in a side that had more options in the centre of the park than Rovers do now.”

Think you’re a Blackburn Rovers expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 What year were Blackburn founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The Verdict:

As Toby says, this looks like a deal that should be very successful for both Blackburn and Morton this season.

The young player has heaps of potential and has already shown what he is capable of doing in a good side so there seems to be no worry about him being able to handle the Championship.

This move will allow him to benefit from some much more regular minutes and due to the fact that Rovers have a strong squad currently, it will keep him at the top of his game throughout the season too.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him have a great impact for his new club this season.