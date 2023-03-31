David Prutton believes it will be a point apiece for bitter rivals Cardiff and Swansea when they meet in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Who will start as favourites?

This is a fixture that no side has historically dominated until recently, as it wasn’t until 2021 that the Swans completed the first ever league double in the derby in over 100 years. And, after a comfortable win over the Bluebirds earlier in this campaign, Russell Martin’s men have a chance to do it again.

However, even though Cardiff are battling relegation, they have improved under the guidance of Sabri Lamouchi, whilst they will be buoyed by a three-game unbeaten run on their own patch.

The table would indicate this meeting matters more to the hosts, but a packed out Swansea end will be demanding their side make it four wins in a row against their fierce rivals.

Yet, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton is predicting a close encounter, as he went for an entertaining draw.

“How frustrating would that have been for Cardiff? Leading in such a big game at Rotherham near the foot of the table, only to see it succumb to the weather. You could tell Sabri Lamouchi wasn't happy.

“Swansea are set for another season in mid-table, but this is a great chance for them to land one on their big rivals, and do the double again. I just think it will be a draw with a few goals in. 2-2.”

Cardiff are just three points and one place above the relegation zone going into the game, but they do have a game in hand on the sides below them in the table.

Meanwhile, a vital victory against Bristol City last time out ended a poor run for the Swans and eased any fears they had of dropping to League One.

The verdict

There’s no denying this is a tough game to call, and, in truth, you could make a case for any of the three possible results. So, with that in mind, it probably is sensible to go for the draw, although few are likely to expect too many goals!

That would be a result that is acceptable for both clubs, as Swansea keep their unbeaten run over Cardiff going, whilst Lamouchi’s men get a point closer to safety, which is the only priority this season despite the excitement around this clash.

But, on their own patch, Cardiff have been improving, and they will fancy their chances against a Swansea side that have won just once on their travels since early October.