Highlights Leeds United have secured the loan signing of Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur, indicating their intent to be competitive this season.

Spence's loan fee of £1m may seem high for a Championship club, but Carlton Palmer believes it will be worth it if Leeds get promoted.

Spence's attacking and defensive abilities make him a valuable addition to Leeds, and his performances at Nottingham Forest prove he is a skilled full-back.

Leeds United appear to have secured the capture of Djed Spence on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

This is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that terms have been agreed for the defender to head up north and seal terms with the Whites for the duration of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Romano has since provided an update that Spence has completed a medical at Elland Road and therefore, an official announcement from the club appears imminent.

Spence joins Leeds amid interest from second-tier rivals Southampton, which was exclusively reported by us here at FLW earlier this month.

Make no mistake about it, acquiring Spence has certainly sent out a statement of intent on just how competitive Leeds intend to be this term following a mixed start to life back in the division under Daniel Farke.

It has caught the eye for more than one reason, though, as it has been disclosed that Leeds will be paying Ange Postecogolou's side a £1m loan fee for Spence's services.

It is not commonplace for Championship clubs to fork out that much on loan players, so we quizzed pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on the move.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Leeds United's signing of Djed Spence?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer emphasised that the loan fee will be more than vindicated if Spence helps the side to promotion, with the subsequent cash windfall of that elevation incomparable to paying £1m for a player.

He explained: "Djed Spence is well down the pecking order at Spurs and has not featured at all in the opening three fixtures.

"Spence will be allowed to go out on loan for a fee of one million plus.

"Spence has shown his ability in the Championship, I would believe Leeds are very keen on signing him and are willing to pay the asking loan fee.

"This is a great bit of business and if Leeds get promoted, a million pounds loan deal will pale into insignificance."

Is Spurs' Djed Spence a good signing for Leeds United?

Palmer raises a crucial point about how the loan figure could appear at the end of the season if Spence helps Leeds across the finish line- and it is worth noting just how vital his influence was when Nottingham Forest made it back to the big time also.

Dynamic in and out of possession, Spence's attacking instincts and ball-carrying qualities when in transition established him among the very finest full-backs in the division while at the City Ground, as he proved key towards the counter-attacking style deployed by Steve Cooper.

Leeds are a team who will want and expect to see more of the ball than the Reds did when they achieved promotion through the play-offs, but Spence's overlapping runs and front-footed nature will nonetheless help Farke's side to take the game to their opponents and apply additional pressure.

He displays all the hallmarks of an adept modern-day full-back, while also possessing the requisite defensive abilities to help Leeds leak less goals at the back, too.

All things considered and with Spence's Forest performances still firmly in mind- bringing him to the Championship for just £1m is a real snip.