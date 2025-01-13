West Brom were dealt a blow in their managerial hunt as discussions for Raphael Wicky to take over at The Hawthorns broke down.

It was reported last week that the Baggies were at an advanced stage of talks for the former Basel and Young Boys coach, with an announcement of his arrival expected early this week.

But in recent developments, the deal has been called off, with Express & Star reporter Lewis Cox revealing the two coaches Wicky planned to bring to the club alongside him couldn’t make the move.

This leaves Albion back to resuming talks with other candidates in a shock twist of events, with former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Hake and former West Brom boss Tony Mowbray previously being spoken to by the Black Country outfit about the position.

Another name to recently emerge who is out of work is Sean Dyche, who was relieved of his duties at Premier League side Everton last week.

While it remains to be seen whether the 53-year-old would want to jump straight back into management, he could be seen as an exciting appointment given his previous promotion success while in the second tier.

West Brom fan pundit for Football League World Callum Burgess has shared his thoughts on a potential appointment of Dyche and whether he could bring success with their current crop of players.

West Brom encouraged to pursue Sean Dyche appointment

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess believes an appointment of Sean Dyche would be welcomed in the West Midlands, given his previous credentials while managing in the Championship.

Burgess said: “Should Sean Dyche be willing to take on the role at The Hawthorns so soon after losing his job as Everton manager, then I think it would be a great appointment in the Championship for any team to have. He’s definitely a Premier League proven coach following his time at Burnley and Everton and while they didn’t have the greatest of endings, the ability to keep those sides in the Premier League for so long cannot be underestimated.

Sean Dyche league position at Burnley from 2015/16 season onwards Season League League Position 2015/16 Championship 1st 2016/17 Premier League 16th 2017/18 Premier League 7th 2018/19 Premier League 15th 2019/20 Premier League 10th 2020/21 Premier League 17th

“He also has experience of getting teams out of the Championship, so no doubt Ian Pearce and Andrew Nestor will like the look of his time at Burnley, seeing him build promotion-winning sides on two separate occasions and then giving the club their only solid history in the Premier League after going up.”

Burgess added: “People may be looking at first glance and won’t be appealed by Dyche-ball as it won’t be the prettiest on the eye, but it’s definitely proven it is effective over the years. I also believe Albion do have players who would be suited to the style of play, as there was a sense of pragmatism under Carlos Corberan.

“The likes of Torbjorn Heggem, Kyle Bartley, Alex Mowatt, Tom Fellows and Darnell Furlong would all suit Dyche’s style of play like a glove and I would like him a lot more to be our manager than the other names previously mentioned.”

The last few years of Sean Dyche’s managerial career have been in the Premier League, so his style of play will have to be adapted to help the Baggies dominate matches in the Championship and appease the Albion fanbase with some more front-footed football.

Baggies fans grew tiresome of Carlos Corberan’s defensive methods before his departure, and it does feel to some that a move to Dyche would be very sideways and little progress would be made for the remainder of the season.

However, Dyche possesses the experience and know-how of getting teams out of this division in comparison to Wicky, while knowing what is required to keep sides in the top flight too, which is in line with Shilen Patel’s long-term plan for the football club.

Some of Dyche’s defensive methods would be welcomed when the Baggies take the lead in games, but a balance must be struck with some more open-minded attacking play.

If this can happen, then a potential partnership appears fruitful for years to come, and West Brom may have a fast-track way back to the Premier League under his tenure.