‘A great alternative to Jutkiewicz’ – Birmingham City eyeing move for in-demand forward: The verdict

Birmingham City are reportedly interested in signing former Sunderland striker Josh Maja according to French journalist Clement Carpentier.

Maja is currently playing his football with Bordeaux, and has scored 11 goals in 45 appearances for the club, since signing from Sunderland back in 2019.

Birmingham are currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and Aitor Karanka clearly feels as though he could benefit from adding strength in depth to his attacking options in the January transfer window.

The Blues have struggled for goals this season, with a number of players being their current top goalscorer, with just two goals, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

Maja could potentially be the solution to that problem though, although it is also believed that Sheffield United are keeping tabs on him heading into the New Year.

But would Maja be a good signing for Birmingham City and is he needed?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

I can’t see Birmingham forking out hefty sums like have been touted in this rumour.

Look, Maja would be a good signing for Birmingham if they could snap him up but surely the Blues could only afford a loan switch? Only given the modest sums and free agents they’ve been buying under the reign of Karanka so far.

Maja really shone during his time at Sunderland and was a key player for them, but his time over in Bordeaux hasn’t exactly been amazing, especially this term where he has only notched two goals so far.

Maja would be a great alternative to Jutkiewicz and Hogan in the final third for Blues, with his ability to run the channels and run at opposition defenders with his pace, something that could really add a new dimension to Blues’ attacking line.

However, I just cannot envisage Blues paying the sort of sums being touted.

George Harbey:

I’ve rated him for a long time to be fair.

He was excellent for Sunderland and was a shining light for them in League One. For me, the move to Bordeaux was the wrong one and he should have stayed.

If he was to return to England, then Birmingham could be a great move for him. They need new ideas in the final third, and he could be a good option for them.

He’s still young and has a bit of pace and power about him, so he’s add real competition for the likes of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz.

For me, Blues don’t score enough goals, so why not take a punt on Maja?

Toby Wilding:

I think this is a deal that Birmingham should definitely be looking to make happen.

Aitor Karanka’s side are struggling badly for goals at the minute, so you feel a new attacking outlet ought to be one of their priorities for the January window, and they could probably do worse than Maja.

The attacker had an outstanding return in League One for Sunderland a couple of seasons ago, and given the improvement the experience of playing top-flight football with Bordeaux ought to have provided him with since then, you do feel as though he has a good chance of making a similar sort of impact in the Championship,

Add to that the fact that at 21 he still has plenty of time to improve further, and potentially make Birmingham a decent profit in the future with any re-sale value, and this certainly seems to be one that is well worth looking into for the Midlands club.