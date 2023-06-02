This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are eyeing a move for Southampton star James Ward-Prowse.

According to the Sun, the Premier League side are set to join the battle for the midfielder this summer.

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good signing for Wolves?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 28-year-old would be a good addition to Julen Lopetegui’s squad…

Joshua Cole

When you consider that Ward-Prowse possesses a wealth of Premier League experience, it is hardly a shock that Wolves are considering a swoop for him.

The midfielder has featured on 343 occasions in the top-flight, and still managed to produce some positive performances last season despite playing in a poor Southampton side.

Having clocked up a respectable total of 13 direct goal contributions during the most recent top-flight campaign, it is safe to say that Ward-Prowse would be a great addition to Wolves’ squad.

With there being a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Ruben Neves’ future, Ward-Prowse could fill the void left by the Portugal international if he moves on to pastures new

Declan Harte

Ward-Prowse’s departure from Southampton now seems inevitable with the number of clubs eyeing his signature.

The midfielder has become known as the ultimate set-piece specialist, which in itself would make him a very valuable asset.

But more than that, he is still a very capable Premier League player and would be a great fit for a lot of teams.

In relation to Wolves, the midfield of the team may look a little different next season with departures looking likely so, if a refresh is being employed, Ward-Prowse would be a very good way to start changing things up at Molineux.

Ned Holmes

James Ward-Prowse would be a phenomenal addition for Wolves.

It seems as though Wolves are set for a midfield rebuild this summer and the Southampton captain is someone they could build around.

He's clearly a player with Premier League pedigree and is a very well-balanced midfielder while his set pieces would be a real asset for Julen Lopetegui's side.

But I think he might be out of Wolves' reach. I think Ward-Prowse will have interest from bigger clubs than the Molineux outfit and is likely to wait it out for a top half club.

If he can be persuaded to join the West Midlands club, it would be an excellent bit of business.