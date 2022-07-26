“A good time to play them” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit gives score prediction ahead of Friday’s clash v Burnley

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town had a strong season last year as they made it to the play-off final after finishing the year sat third in the league.

However, despite their best efforts, the Terriers were not able to overcome Nottingham Forest at Wembley meaning they now face another season in the Championship.

There has been a fair amount of change at Huddersfield following the end of last season after Carlos Corberan’s departure meaning Danny Schofield is now overseeing things.

The Terriers have also lost two key players in Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien who made the step up to the top flight joining Nottingham Forest.

Nevertheless, Town have been able to retain some of their stronger players as well as make some additions to the side and with the start of the season nearly upon us, Schofield will be hoping he has enough.

Huddersfield kick off their campaign on Friday night as they take on newly relegated side Burnley.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner for his score prediction: “Friday vs Burnley, I think this a good time to play them.

“I think they’re in a period of flux and transition more so than we are in that obviously they lost Sean Dyche, or they dispensed with the services of Sean Dyche, and also then they’ve lost some key players the likes of Nick Pope and James Tarkowski etc.

“Obviously we’ve lost some key players but we knew we were going to lose them and were able to prepare for that and the core of the club is as was at the end of last season, and also we’ve added some exciting talent.

“So I am going to go for a 2-1 win for Town to start the season positively.

“I think that you’ll still see decent set pieces from us, you will still see us hitting teams on the break etc and you know, we’ve still got the league’s best keeper so I predict we’ll start well. 2-1 Town.”

The Verdict:

This certainly has the potential to be an interesting game and it is a hard one to call.

Burnley have faced a lot of change this summer and their team is now looking fairly new and refreshed. Some of the players have already played under new manager Vincent Kompany but it’s hard to call how they will come out as a side and whether they will already look well suited together.

Huddersfield have faced arguably less drastic change on the pitch despite losing two of their strongest players and with the momentum from last season, they will no doubt be keen to reach the top end of the table again.

Graeme’s 2-1 prediction doesn’t seem an unfair call although whichever way this goes, you can see this one being a tight fixture to kick off the new Championship season.