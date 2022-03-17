“A good thing” – Sunderland individual offers thoughts on scenario playing out at the Stadium of Light

Since replacing Lee Johnson in the dugout at the Stadium of Light, Alex Neil has shown a clear desire to pick experienced players over youth as Sunderland look to hunt down a play-off place.

This has seen Dan Neil, 20, come out of the firing line to have a well earned rest.

However it has only motivated the local lad even more and he made a great impact off the bench to break the deadlock in Sunderland 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra last Saturday.

The cultured midfielder had his say on the competition for places in the camp under Alex Neil when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

Dan Neil said: “All the lads are fighting for their places which is a good thing, and today (last Saturday) was a chance for me to prove I want to be in that starting line-up.

“If I do play next week and someone else comes on, they will be wanting to prove that they want to be in that starting line-up.

“It’s healthy competition and from a personal note I hope I’ve done that.

“He (Alex Neil) wants me to be involved higher up the pitch.

“I think I have been involved in a few goals this year and being higher up the pitch allows me to get in those areas to create things like that.

“He hasn’t taken the licence off me to come and take it deep.

“As you saw I got it deep, played it into Rosco (Ross Stewart) and ran on from that (for his goal v Crewe).

“He just wants me to be myself and play my natural game.”

The 20-year-old will certainly have a significant role to play as the Black Cats look to keep Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at bay to hold onto a chance of promotion via the play-offs.

The Verdict

Jay Matete has hit the ground running since arriving from Fleetwood Town in the January transfer window, and has been preferred to Dan Neil in the double pivot alongside Corry Evans.

Alex Neil is playing a very similar system to what Lee Johnson implemented in the first half of the campaign, but interestingly sees Dan Neil thriving in a different role to where he was playing before.

Dan Neil has not started in the league since mid-February but his game-changing contribution against the Railwaymen cannot be ignored, whether he earns his place back or not this term, the 20-year-old has clearly demonstrated his immense potential in a hugely impressive debut season in the first team.