‘A good signing’ – Pundit full of praise as Leeds eye arrival for PL campaign

Earlier this month, Football Insider reported that Leeds United were interested in AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Cherries have struggled in the Premier League this season and, providing the season resumes, they and the Whites could end up switching divisions for next campaign.

Of course, the outcome there remains to be seen but the report suggested that, if the Whites were promoted, they would look to bring in Ramsdale in the summer window.

And, since, former striker Darren Bent has spoken to the same outlet, praising the Whites for the potential transfer.

He said:

“He has been brilliant for Bournemouth and they could be swapping places – Bournemouth could be on their way down and Leeds on their way up.

“Leeds are still a massive club and what a signing that would be. You need a good goalkeeper, you need someone who’s authoritative and will take charge of the situation.

“You need someone who will pull people around, boss people about and make good saves ultimately. Definitely, one you’d have to say is a good signing.”

The former Sunderland, Tottenham and Charlton man is clearly a fan of young Ramsdale, then, who is still rather raw at top-flight level but has impressed despite the struggles for Eddie Howe’s side.

Indeed, he has a season – or nearly – of Premier League football under his belt and that is more than can be said for Illan Meslier and Kiko Casilla – though the Spaniard has at least played in La Liga.

The Verdict

The biggest question that will come from this will concern the future of both Meslier and Casilla.

The youngster on loan from Lorient has impressed since coming in to replace Casilla – who is banned – and perhaps this is his chance to show he deserves to challenge Ramsdale, if he joins, for a berth in the Premier League.

There are plenty of ‘what ifs’ in this one – it seems as though Leeds need to get promoted first – but Bent feels it could be a good deal in theory anyway.