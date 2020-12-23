‘A good signing’, ‘Nice fit’ – Cardiff City weigh up move for Leeds United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have had a decent season so far, but boss Neil Harris will be desperate for January reinforcements to strengthen his squad.

Arguably the main priority for the Bluebirds will be identifying a new number nine, and reports have linked the Welsh side with Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood. The 18-year-old only joined the Whites from Arsenal in the summer, but he has shone for the U23 side in this campaign.

The chance to get regular minutes out on loan could appeal to the player and the Premier League. However, would he be a good signing for Harris?

We discuss…

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less

Alfie Burns

Greenwood has been in electric form for Leeds’ under-23s this season, scoring six goals in eight games and helping them to the top of Premier League 2.

He’s a player that can play as either your leading striker or a second striker, which might really suit Cardiff.

Harris had reverted back to a 4-4-2 system, with Kieffer Moore and Robert Glatzel providing one type of threat. Greenwood would bring something different to complement that and I think it would work when the target man is back available.

If you can guarantee games for the teenager this could be a nice fit.

George Harbey

I think he could be a good signing for Cardiff.

Kieffer Moore has been on fire this season with eight goals to his name, but someone needs to step up after his injury.

Greenwood has really caught the eye for Leeds since joining in the summer, scoring six goals in eight games for the Under-23s’ this season.

He does need to get some regular game time under his belt, though, and a potential promotion or play-off push could be great experience for him.

He needs to get out and experience mens’ football, and I think he’d learn a lot from his spell at Cardiff if he joined.

Sam Rourke

He’s clearly a player that is full to the brim with confidence and it’s no surprise to see the Bluebirds keeping tabs on his situation at Elland Road.

Six goals in eight games is an impressive return for Greenwood in Premier League 2 and a loan stint in the EFL could be just what he needs to aid his maturity and development in the game.

Cardiff could do with a different sort of striker up-top with Kieffer Moore and Robert Glatzel relatively similar in their moulds, so a quick, nippy striker like Greenwood could be the perfect compliment to what the Bluebirds already have.