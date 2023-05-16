This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town still have a chance of winning promotion to the Premier League this season as they take on Sunderland in the second leg of their play-off semi-final on Tuesday evening.

The Hatters finished the season in third having won 80 points in the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

It's been an incredible season so far and could yet get better as they take on Sunderland on Tuesday evening in the second leg of their play-off semi-final, aiming to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

We should have a better idea of which division Rob Edwards' side could be playing in next season after tonight's game.

That hasn't stopped speculation however with Luton already being linked to several players, despite their season not being finished.

A report from The Sun linked Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a move to Kenilworth Road after an impressive season in League One with Charlton Athletic.

Would Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Luton Town in the summer?

Rak-Sakyi netted 15 goals and provided eight assists for the Addicks in League One last season and was hugely important last season.

The youngster has an exciting future ahead of him and is a player that could benefit from a spell with the Hatters.

FLW's fan pundit Dan Ashby is certainly excited about the prospect of the Palace attacker moving to Kenilworth Road.

"He's done very well for Charlton in League One and is one of the most exciting, up-and-coming players in the Premier League," Ashby said.

"It would be interesting to see what position we would play him in as we don't play with wingers, so we'd probably use him as a striker.

"Obviously at the minute, we're going for the play-offs to try and get into the Premier League, so not a signing we look for if we get promoted.

"It was exciting to see we were linked with him and it would be a good signing if we were still in the Championship."

Should Luton Town target more experienced players?

Luton are in a difficult position as they don't yet know which division they'll be playing in next season.

Their recruitment has been consistently brilliant over the past few years, mixing experienced players with individuals with a point to prove.

Luton will push for promotion once again next season should they fail to do so this season and Edwards will want to make his mark on the squad, having arrived midway through the season.

Ashby is right that Rak-Sakyi might be a target they pursue if they're preparing for the Championship, with more experienced players and more ambitious signings targetted if they're promoted.