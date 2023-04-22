This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are one of several clubs interested in signing Matt Doherty this summer.

According to 90min, the Clarets are eyeing a potential move for the Irish international upon the end of his contract with Atletico Madrid.

Could Burnley sign Matt Doherty?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 31-year-old would be a good addition to Vincent Kompany’s squad…

James Reeves

Doherty would be a good signing for the Clarets.

He has had a tough few years after falling out of favour in Spurs and his lack of game time at Atletico Madrid, but he proved during his time at Wolves that he is more than capable of performing in the Premier League.

Doherty excelled in a right-wing back role at Molineux and would bring both defensive and attacking quality to Turf Moor should he make the move.

With Connor Roberts already at the club, it is difficult to see where Doherty's minutes would come from as Roberts has been an integral part of Kompany's side this season.

But there is speculation linking Roberts with a move away from the club and should he depart, Doherty would be the perfect replacement.

Sam Rourke

This could be a really smart signing for the Clarets.

The side certainly need to add an element of Premier League nous and experience to what is a young, vibrant squad and Matt Doherty would definitely bring that.

Connor Roberts is being linked with a move away at the moment but if the Welshman does stay at Turf Moor, him and Doherty would be really strong options to possess at full-back.

Doherty's best years are seemingly behind him but he would be an excellent squad option to have for the Clarets.

You only have to look at how influential and helpful Jack Cork's vast experience has had this season for the side.

Declan Harte

Doherty could be a really smart signing for Burnley this summer.

Connor Roberts has solidified his position at right back this season, but has been linked with a move away from the club so this would be a clever replacement if it came to it.

However, the 31-year-old could also be a very useful asset to have in the squad even as a secondary option.

While he is no longer at the peak of his game, there is still plenty he can offer and his experience could be crucial to this young side as they look to survive in the Premier League.

Given he will be available as a free agent, this could be a great way for Burnley to bolster their ranks at a relatively low cost this summer.