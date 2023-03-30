Entering the concluding stages of this Championship campaign and Middlesbrough's automatic promotion pursuit remains as alive as it has been over the last couple of months.

Boro, currently sit three points below Sheffield United in second place, although the Blades do have a game in hand, but they will be striving to apply as much pressure as possible to that second automatic promotion spot.

Of course, if a top two place is not achieved, then Middlesbrough will feel well-equipped when it comes to the play-offs, although it is a real lottery.

Sharing his thoughts on Boro's promotion chances, whilst in conversation with Fairplay, Ray Parlour said: “I think Middlesbrough will go up – whether it be automatically or not – because they would do well in that play-off scenario.

“They’re obviously doing really well at the moment and Michael Carrick will certainly be looking at automatic promotion, because you never know with the play-offs; you could be in third place but there may be one team who’s had a good run and end up beating you, that’s the problem they have. Michael Carrick will therefore be hoping the players can keep doing what they’re doing and keep picking points up.

“It’s going to be tough – Sheffield United are a good team as well. You just can’t read that Championship; it amazes me sometimes. You saw Huddersfield under Neil Warnock go to high-flying Millwall before the international break and beat them, then Blackpool beating QPR 6-1, it’s just a bonkers league really.

“Michael Carrick won’t want his side to feel disappointed if they only make the play-offs. They know they’re chasing the pack as well, which is a good sign. I wouldn’t like to be second place and then dropping into the play-offs via someone leapfrogging you into the final automatic promotion spot, so it would be worse for Sheffield United to drop into the play-offs than Middlesbrough.”

The verdict

Boro have been fantastic under Carrick, showing automatic promotion form since the arrival of the former Manchester United midfielder in October.

Not only have they been getting results week in week out, they have achieved it by playing a bright and exciting brand of football, whilst young players are also developing at an exciting rate under Carrick's stewardship.

If they are unable to displace the Blades, then they do look like the team to beat in the play-offs, however, if they run Sheffield United to the last day and are dealt a blow, it would be interesting to see how they would respond in the lottery that is the play-offs.

Possessing youthful talent, a brilliant manager and experienced heads within the playing squad and in coaching roles, it is hard to argue with Parlour's comments.