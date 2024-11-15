This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham’s rise to League One has earned the club a lot of attention in the last couple of years.

Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have also drawn a lot of eyes to the Welsh outfit, with Phil Parkinson overseeing back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons.

The Red Dragons will be aiming to earn a third promotion in a row this year, with their sights set on a return to the Championship.

It has been a positive start to the new campaign, with Parkinson’s side in the mix for automatic promotion.

However, there are still going to be players that divide opinion, despite the overall positive atmosphere surrounding the club.

Eoghan O’Connell divides supporter opinion

When asked which player divides opinion among supporters the most, FLW’s Wrexham fan pundit picked defender Eoghan O’Connell.

However, he believes that the centre-back is a net positive for the team, particularly highlighting the relationship he’s built with Max Cleworth at the back.

“One player that definitely divides opinion at the club is centre-half Eoghan O’Connell,” Grice told Football League World.

“Some people see him as this really mature, good, solid leader in the backline, and some see him as a bit of a slow, incapable, reckless, sometimes centre-half.

“I tend to agree with the people who say he’s a good presence in the squad.

“I think when he’s played alongside Max Cleworth, we see the best of him, we see the best of Max, because he really allows Max to shine.

“With his maturity and his experience, he knows what it means for a young centre-back coming through, and he’s really helped Max develop, so that’s why I’ll always like Eoghan O’Connell.”

Eoghan O’Connell’s importance to Wrexham

Eoghan O'Connell - Wrexham league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2022-23 15 2 2023-24 30 (28) 0 2024-25 12 0

O’Connell is in his third season with Wrexham, initially joining the club from Charlton Athletic in January 2023.

He has helped the club gain promotion from both the National League, as well as League Two, making 45 appearances across both divisions for the Red Dragons.

The Irishman has featured 12 times this campaign, with the team now competing for promotion from League One.

Meanwhile, Cleworth has played in 10 of the club’s opening 14 league fixtures so far this season, with Parkinson’s side sitting third in the table.

Eoghan O’Connell remains an important player for Wrexham

While O’Connell may be a divisive figure among supporters, it’s clear that he remains a key part of Parkinson’s first team plans.

The defender has been a consistent presence in the side since joining from the Addicks and has remained important as they’ve climbed up the football pyramid.

His partnership with Cleworth has formed the backbone of their defense, and keeping the pair performing well together will be crucial for Parkinson’s side.

The 29-year-old brings a lot of experience to the team as well, which will be very valuable to have if they are to push for promotion once again this year.