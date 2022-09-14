“A good option” – Pundit delivers opinion as West Brom confirm new arrival

West Brom have confirmed the signing of free agent Erik Pieters, following the defender’s departure from Burnley in the summer.

The 34-year-old, who has over 200 Premier League appearances to his name, has proven that he is a versatile option who can fill several different roles.

The Baggies have recently added former Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic to the squad, with Pieters another free agent who has now arrived at The Hawthorns to bolster their chances of succeeding.

Sharing his thoughts on the 34-year-old before the move was completed yesterday afternoon, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, he’s a good option for them.

“He was at Burnley last season, left at the end of the season. He’s an experienced and a competitive player. He’s played at this level for a lot of years. He’s at West Brom getting fit trying to earn himself a contract.

“It (would) give Steve cover at left full-back, left-wing-back and at centre back.

“So, yeah, I mean that’s the market that West Brom are in, frees and loanees. So yeah, it’d be a good addition to the squad.”

The verdict

In need of bolstering numbers and the quality within the squad, Pieters was one of the more attractive free agent options currently available to the clubs.

Interestingly enough, so was Rogic, with the pair certainly of higher-level quality, which will only come as a positive for Bruce and Co.

West Brom may have seen Deadline Day deals break down in the latter stages but they have since done well to confirm the arrivals of the experienced pair.

It remains to be seen how Pieters fares up now he has signed on the dotted line at The Hawthorns and whether or not he will go on to see regular minutes as the season progresses.