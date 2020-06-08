‘A good move on one condition’ – West Ham join Leeds and Wolves in race for Championship striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are set to rival the likes of Leeds United and Wolves for the signature of Reading forward Danny Loader, according to reliable insider ExWHUEmployee.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at the Berkshire club and has made 35 first-team appearances across all competitions for the Royals, scoring two goals.

But the England Under-20 international’s future at the Madejski Stadium looks uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

The Daily Mail have credited the likes of Leeds and Wolves with an interest in Loader, but it is now West Ham who are said to be interested.

David Moyes will be eager to bring in fresh, young talent this summer as his side still look to cling onto their Premier League status, and Loader is undoubtedly a young player with large potential.

Would West Ham be a good move for him? The FLW team discuss…

Sam Rourke

It’d be a good move on one condition.

Loader needs game-time and needs to be promised a genuine pathway into the starting eleven of the first-team, as competition for places at West Ham will be high.

The Reading talent has an abundance of ability yet has not been afforded a lot of minutes under Mark Bowen at Reading, so he needs to ensure any club he joins he will be given a clear route to the starting eleven.

If a move to West Ham did materialise, I could see him being immediately sent out on loan again as he isn’t good enough, just yet, to be starting week in, week out in the Premier League.

At times, Loader looked a little out of his depth physically in the Championship, so would need to make some improvements in that aspect to cut it in the top-flight.

I can see why the Hammers are keen though, as his potential has no real ceiling.

Jacob Potter

I don’t think this would be a good move at all for Loader.

He’s not exactly hit the heights originally expected of him with Reading, and you would imagine that there is a reason that they’re not starting him regularly this season.

I still think that Loader should have been loaned out by Reading, as regular minutes in senior football would have been beneficial for the forward.

He wouldn’t be a regular starter with West Ham anytime soon, and if the Hammers did sign him, then surely they’d be looking to loan him out ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Ned Holmes

It’s certainly a move that the Reading striker should be considering.

They may be fighting a relegation battle this season by the Hammers are a big club

In players like Declan Rice, West Ham have shown they’re willing to put faith in young players if they’re good enough.

That shows that there is a path to the first team at the club, so it could represent a good move for Loader.

George Harbey

If Loader ends up leaving Reading this summer then he needs to think carefully about his next move.

He is clearly a player with real potential and he has a big future ahead of him, but he needs to remain grounded having only scored twice in the Championship.

Would it do him any good joining West Ham and playing for the Under-23s and maybe getting a couple of substitute appearances in the Premier League? I doubt it.

He needs to ensure that he’s moving to a club that give him regular game time, otherwise I just don’t see the point in him leaving Reading.