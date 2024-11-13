This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was announced earlier this week that Middlesbrough are set to undergo a trial period for a safe standing section at The Riverside.

The first instalment should be introduced next month.

The trial is set to last until the end of the season, and will start off with two rows of rail seating in the upper tier of the South Stand, with the first usage set to be for the hosting of Millwall on December 14.

With a number of Championship clubs already introducing the measure across their stadiums, Boro look to be the latest to join the revolution, with the prospect of expanding the area if the trial is successful.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s resident Boro fan Jasper Hudson about his thoughts on the latest development, and what it would mean for the match-going fan on Teesside.

Middlesbrough safe-standing decision praised

Most fanbases have a section of support who are prepared to make the atmosphere on a match day, and are likely to want to stand for the whole 90 minutes regardless of whether they are permitted to or not.

It is what a lot of those in the stands crave, and as such, the decision to introduce safe standing across the top two divisions has been warmly welcomed by the majority of supporters, with both those who want to stand and those who choose to sit benefiting greatly.

Hudson agrees no end, with the Boro fan full of praise for his club, and he will be eagerly awaiting the opening of the new area in blocks 58-60 of the South Stand at The Riverside in the next few weeks.

When asked on the situation, the Teessider said: “The safe standing is definitely a good move from the club, and I don’t see any reason why it won’t be expanded out to more of the South Stand.

“It is obviously a trial period, and it is in the South Stand where the Red Faction are who stand anyway for games, and that is where all the atmosphere comes from, so that will help add to it.

“I think it should be a good decision, and I will be interesting to see how it pans out.

“If they are going to stand anyway, the club would rather them stand with safe standing, and it is all done properly, so it is a good decision by the club.

“It should hopefully improve the atmosphere and get the South Stand and Red Faction going, and it is something I imagine will become permanent fairly quickly, especially in the dedicated Red Faction zone, which got moved behind the goal.

Middlesbrough last six Championship results Middlesbrough 0-2 Bristol City Middlesbrough 1-0 Sheffield United Norwich City 3-3 Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 0-3 Coventry City QPR 1-4 Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 5-1 Luton Town

“I don’t see any reason why not, as they stand throughout the game anyway, so it will be good to get the successful trial out of the way, and then be able to expand it to the full stand.

“It will also add something different to the ground, and hopefully improve the overall atmosphere and feel of the ground.”

Middlesbrough set to join Leeds United, Cardiff City, Derby County with safe-standing introduction

Safe-standing areas are slowly becoming commonplace within grounds in the top two tiers, with a number of Championship clubs already implementing the measures.

Leeds United have plenty of areas where a fan doesn’t need to sit down at Elland Road, while Sunderland, Derby County and Cardiff City all have similar measures in place, as well as many more.

With the atmosphere within stadiums likely to benefit as a result, there doesn’t seem to be a reason why The Riverside wouldn’t expand the offering in years to come, if the trial goes to plan for the next few months.