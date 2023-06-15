Ipswich Town have given central-midfielder Massimo Luongo a new deal until 2024, the club has announced.

The 30-year-old Australian international is currently enjoying his second spell with the Tractor Boys, having had a stint on loan in Suffolk as a youngster in 2012, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

How has Luongo got on with Ipswich?

Luongo's first spell with Ipswich saw him play 11 times for the club, scoring once in that time, and his second term came following his release in January from Middlesbrough, joining Town until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, having not made a single appearance for Boro.

He played 16 times for Kieran McKenna's side, scoring a further two goals from central-midfield.

Luongo helped Ipswich return to the Championship after four seasons in League One. Under the guidance of McKenna they gained an automatic promotion spot, with a second place finish and 98 points.

As happy as the Tractor Boys will be to secure a place in the second tier, they will be striving to not just make up the numbers in next season's Championship, but to be ambitious about what the 2023/24 campaign may hold and looking to kick on further.

Luongo will be a part of that continued evolution under McKenna in the Championship. He comes with good experience at second tier level and has played almost 200 times in the division for the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday.

What's Carlton Palmer's verdict on Luongo's new Ipswich deal?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder and talkSPORT pundit Carlton Palmer feels as though this is a smart decision for Ipswich and McKenna, given the midfielder's experience.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Ipswich Town have offered Massimo Luongo a new deal for the 23/24 season.

"The 30-year-old was recruited in January on a six-month deal from Middlesbrough and made 16 appearances as Ipswich were promoted automatically to the Championship.

"I think this is a good move, he's an experienced player, he's full of energy.

"He has experience at Championship level playing well over 150 games at this level, so makes sense."

Is Luongo remaining at Ipswich a good move?

The Aussie midfielder had somewhat lost his way in recent years, but has had a resurgence under McKenna's guidance, and it's no surprise that he wants to continue working under the manager who has breathed fresh life into his playing career.

Luongo had a strong reputation at second tier level whilst playing for QPR in particular, but injuries caused him to have a fairly steep decline. At his best he's an aggressive and energetic midfielder, who's a tidy ball player, too.

His experience could be vital, and he may have a big part to play next season in kicking Ipswich on further, if his career can continue to be reinvigorated by the Northern Irish manager.