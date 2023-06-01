Carlton Palmer believes that John Eustace would be a good appointment for Swansea City, although he doesn’t think the head coach will choose to leave Birmingham City.

Who will be the next Swansea boss?

That is the question all Swans fans want to know, even if Russell Martin’s departure for Southampton still hasn’t been finalised. A few issues over the compensation means Martin is still technically employed by the Welsh club, but it’s a matter of time before they’re resolved.

Therefore, attention will turn to his successor, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy, including Blues chief Eustace.

The 43-year-old has only had one season at St. Andrew’s, but he impressed, guiding the team to safety despite many predicting that they would be involved in a relegation battle due to the off-field issues that have hindered the club over the years.

Yet, there could be brighter times ahead for Blues, with US businessman Tom Wagner hoping to complete a deal to buy the West Midlands outfit.

Of course, a new regime may want their own man, which has been mooted already, and former England international Palmer told FLW that it’s the only way he can see Eustace leaving Birmingham for Swansea, even if he would be a good fit.

“I think Eustace has done a fantastic job at Birmingham City this season, but, as we've seen already, Mark Hughes has been linked with the job, as the new CEO used to work with him at Manchester City.

“So, yes, I think it would be a good move for Swansea, should that be the case that leaves. I don't think that Eustace would want to leave Birmingham City, as he believes it's a sleeping giant and that he can do big things there, but that may be taken out of his hands.”

Eustace would be a coup for Swansea

After guiding Blues through a tough year, it would be surprising to see Eustace leave, particularly as the takeover would signal a much more positive future for Blues. So, most would agree with Palmer’s assessment here that he would need to know he has no future with Birmingham to consider the Swansea role.

Of course, they could try to tempt him with a long-term project, and, there’s no doubting that as of now, the Welsh side is in a better position to finish in the top six next season.

Ultimately, if Swansea could convince Eustace to join, it would be a smart appointment. He is an exciting, young coach that has shown he can do well in the second tier, so he ticks a lot of boxes for the Swans hierarchy.