“A good move all round” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit praises last week’s outgoing player agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan has secured a loan move to Swindon Town for the 22/23 season.

The 22-year-old will be joining The Robins to bolster their defence for the season ahead. Brennan made 11 appearances for Wednesday last season and will be hoping to guide Swindon to promotion this coming campaign.

Brennan will be the sixth signing of the window for Swindon, who will be looking to go that one step further this season after falling short of promotion last season. With bringing Brennan into the side they will be looking to improve the defence for the season ahead.

After struggling to get a place in the side last season, Brennan has fallen out of contention at The Owls, so he will be looking to get some game time this season to try break through into Darren Moore’s team when he returns.

With him joining Swindon on loan, FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin was quick to express how this move will be good for the young defender.

James believes that this move can help him get the first team football that he needs after dropping down the pecking order at Wednesday. He believes that he will come back a better player and, if not, he will be able to pursue a move elsewhere to get himself first team football.

James explained: “100% – it’s a great move for Ciaran Brennan, he has dropped down the pecking order in terms of defensive options. Last season we had lots of injuries, but we still elected to go for the likes of Marvin Johnson ahead of Brennan, which on the face of it looked strange, but clearly Darren Moore does not have much confidence in him.

“Whilst he is a Sheffield Wednesday player it makes sense for him to be playing, so if that means him going out on loan, like he obviously has done to Swindon, that will be good for him.

“We have seen what Cameron Dawson can do in League Two. He has come back and he will be trying to get that number one spot in goal.

“So, for me, he needs to be playing some football and you never know what could happen, if that’s a permanent move elsewhere and we get some money for him, or if he can break into the Sheffield Wednesday side. It’s a good move all round.”

