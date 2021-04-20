‘A good manager that plays attractive football’ – Tottenham identify EFL boss as potential Jose Mourinho replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is reportedly being considered by Tottenham as a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was sacked yesterday and, according to The Telegraph, Cooper is among the replacements being considered by the north London club.

But would he be a good appointment for Spurs? And is ready for such a big job?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Dagless

I’d be surprised by this to be honest.

I think Cooper is a good manager that plays attractive football and has a keen eye on developing youngsters so in many ways he is the sort of modern coach clubs should be looking at.

However, I just think it’s a little early for him to be heading to Spurs with no Premier League or top flight experience so far and I would say he needs to achieve that first with either Swansea or another club lower down the Premier League table.

A good manager, though, and one that could get there eventually.

Chris Thorpe

I think it would be a huge step up for Cooper and it wouldn’t be a transition that would happen naturally.

The size of the job at Spurs and the increased expectation could weigh heavy on his shoulders.

I don’t think he is ready to make such a dramatic step up and would be much better suited to staying at Swansea City.

I’m sure Spurs will go for a more high-profile coach who has greater experience of managing at the top level.

Ben Wignall

I think this would be too big of a jump far too soon for Cooper.

There’s no doubting that he’s done a lot of good at Swansea since he arrived there in 2019 and he’s very good at coaching young players, however going into a club like Spurs who have a lot of massive egos in the dressing room will be tough for a relative novice in the game.

Spurs definitely need a fresh approach but it would make far more sense for them to target someone with experience in European football than someone like Cooper.

Cooper will definitely be in a Premier League job within the next couple of years, if not sooner, however I don’t think Tottenham Hotspur would be right for him.