“A good long-term option” – Stoke City set sights on Reading midfielder: The verdict

Stoke City are weighing up a move for Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota, as per a report from Bristol Live.

The Potters are set to rival Bristol City for the 25-year-old’s services, with the Royals midfielder set to depart the Berkshire outfit later this month upon the expiry of his current deal.

An energetic and technically-gifted midfield operator, it is likely that his availability could continue to attract clubs in the Championship.

Rinomhota has played 139 times for the Royals since his 2017 first-team debut, progressing through the academy ranks at the Championship outfit prior to that.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Stoke’s interest in Rinomhota…

Declan Harte

Rinomhota would be a solid addition to Michael O’Neill’s side. The 25-year old has shown he is capable of competing to a high standard in the Championship.

His recent injury history may be of some concern, but it is still too early to claim that it is a serious issue.

Setting those fitness problems aside, he would fit nicely into the Potters first team squad.

He would add some much needed depth to O’Neill’s side and could add some quality.

Rinomhota would also be a good long-term option considering the age profile of the current Stoke midfield is on the older side, making this a smart move for the club if they can pull it off.

Adam Jones

On a free transfer, the midfielder would certainly be a good addition to their cause as someone who can break up the play and venture forward.

He isn’t the type of player that will simply just sit in front of a back three/four so if that’s the type of player Michael O’Neill is looking for, he should steer clear of a move for Rinomohta.

He’s certainly something worth having though as one of the better midfielders in the division, even if he isn’t a regular starter at the bet365 Stadium.

He would provide a lot of energy in the middle of the park and at 25, could be a good long-term addition for the Potters.

Carla Devine

This would be a fairly solid signing for Stoke. Although Rinomhota only got 20 appearances last season which will definitely be less than he hoped for, the player has performed consistently at this level.

Having had four playing seasons under his belt with Reading, the midfielder has now made 125 Championship appearances in his career meaning he knows the league well.

If anything, this change of scenery could really help the player as he looks to find some more solid playing time again and get his name back on the regular team sheet.

On a free transfer as well, this will be a great addition to the side and the 25-year-old could have a great impact for the Potters next season.