Watford reportedly want to capitalise on Ben Osborn's uncertain situation with Sheffield United, as the chances of him staying at Bramall Lane beyond the summer remain unclear.

The upcoming transfer window presents an opportunity for the Blades to try and turn the fortunes of their club around, following their relegation to the Championship.

A number of senior players will be officially released when their current deals with the club expire. A question remains over whether Osborn, who was said to be in talks with United over a new deal, will continue to play under Chris Wilder.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported, via his Patreon, that the Blades will only offer the 29-year-old a new deal if their proposed takeover goes through very quickly.

Nixon previously revealed that an American group were looking at buying the club from its current owners, who have been looking to sell for some time now.

If the club doesn't change hands soon, then Osborn could be out of the door, and Watford are one of the teams that are set to pounce if he becomes a free agent.

Newly promoted Derby County are also believed to be in the race, as per Nixon, but he isn't said to be the Rams' only midfield target.

Watford fan's view on potential move for Ben Osborn

Football League World's Hornets fan pundit, Justin Beattie, believes that acquiring the current United player would be an encouraging move by the club, considering their lack of options in Osborn's position.

"We do definitely need someone in that left wing-back/midfielder role," Beattie said. "We've got Ken Sema there, but he's struggled a lot with injuries over the past season.

"I know that, going back to his time at Nottingham Forest, Stuart Pearce spoke very highly about Osborn. I think he's the sort of player that Watford could do with. It's a potential signing that intrigues me, and one that I think could be a good fit at Vicarage Road.

"Let's see how it pans out but, for once, I'm being optimistic about a potential signing."

Ben Osborn would be a solid pick-up by Watford

For the majority of the last decade, Osborn has been playing in the second tier. That sort of experience at the Championship level isn't often found in players of his age, and, when you consider the depth, or lack there of, that Tom Cleverly is set to work with in Osborn's position, it would be a more than respectable signing to get him in.

Ben Osborn's career appearance stats League Apps Goals Assists Championship 266 19 33 Premier League 61 1 2 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

He's not a player that is going to turn promotion hopefuls into guaranteed contenders - that's why those at the top end of the table aren't in the same boat as Watford and Derby, at least according to the reports.

Cleverly's side aren't in that position though. They aren't expected to be one of the teams that are fighting at the top end of the league. This position that they find themselves in, although it may be a frustrating one, is one that lends itself to having a player like Osborn.