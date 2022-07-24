“A good fit” – Swansea set sights on Tottenham starlet: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are casting their eyes over Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

The report states that several EFL clubs are interested in a move for the 20-year-0ld, although it is just the Swans who have been named.

Spurs opted to keep the young midfielder close to the first-team squad during the second half of last season, with Hull City, Luton Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth showing interest in January, according to the Evening Standard.

Proving to be an important figure within Tottenham’s U23s in recent seasons, White can play anywhere across the midfield, predominantly operating in a holding role last time out.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Swansea’s interest in White…

Billy Mulley

Swansea is an attractive destination for dominant Premier League clubs looking to provide their more youthful talents with worthwhile experience.

With Flynn Downes departing, there would also be scope for White to see lots of regular football, although he would have to battle it out with the more experienced Joe Allen.

However, White is an extremely exciting talent who has thrived in Premier League 2 for a while and deserves an opportunity in England’s second tier.

Tending to dominate possession with Spurs’ U23s, stylistically, there are quite a few parallels that can be drawn to Swansea, with Russell Martin creating an environment in South Wales where ball retention and wearing down opponents is key.

White would be an excellent addition at Swansea, although it is unknown what other clubs are in pursuit and whether they would be a better fit.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing.

White is a talented young player, as are most who come through the ranks at Spurs, and he is technically comfortable in possession, which would make him a good fit for Martin.

Of course, the major concern would be his lack of experience at this level, but the reality is that he could easily kick-on and become an impressive player for the Swans.

Whilst Martin is working with a decent squad, it’s pretty clear they need a few more additions and White would be a good addition in terms of adding depth and quality to an important area of the pitch.

George Dagless

Potentially.

This obviously has all the hallmarks of a good Swansea signing, with them having lots of success with young players they have loaned in in the recent past.

The Swans have signed the likes of Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi in recent times on loan and to great effect, with them coming in and having a positive impact during their respective times at the club.

Indeed, Swansea is clearly a good environment for young players coming through to show what they can do, and I also think Russell Martin is the sort of manager that knows how to work with such players and develop them, with him showing that at MK Dons as well.

Overall I think a potentially good signing.