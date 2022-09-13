“A good fit” – Pundit provides glowing verdict of recently added Middlesbrough player

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of free agent midfielder and Australian international Massimo Luongo, following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Offered a new deal at Hillsborough, and spending some time training with Reading during the summer, it is eventually the Teessiders who have signed the experienced midfield operator.

Boro, who had needed to bolster their midfield options after the departures of Martin Payero and Marcus Tavernier, now have excellent levels of competition once more.

Delivering his thoughts after Luongo’s move to Middlesbrough was confirmed, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I was disappointed to see Massimo leave Sheffield Wednesday.

“Whenever he played for Sheffield Wednesday, which he did on a regular basis, he was one of their best performers, a very energetic, live-wire midfield player.

“He’s now been snapped up Middlesbrough. We know the situation that they’re in, and they’re short of players.

10 simple facts that every Middlesbrough fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 When did Middlesbrough move from the Ayresome Park to the Riverside Stadium? 1995 2002 2005 1981

“So, it could be a good fit. I mean, he’s a very, very good player. He can play in the championship. No question about that.”

The verdict

Tough, tenacious, and certainly playing a level below what he could do last season, it is no real surprise that a great opportunity in the Championship has surfaced.

As well as being excellent off the ball, his ability to carry possession forward and organise his team also justifies a move to the second tier.

As mentioned above, the arrival of Alex Mowatt and now Luongo will bolster competition within the midfield to exciting levels, which will of course come as a benefit to Chris Wilder.

He may have to work hard for a spot in the starting line up, but he has all the required abilities to thrive at the top end of the second tier.