“A good fit” – Carlton Palmer provides initial thoughts on Sheffield United’s interest in Brighton attacker

Sheffield United are looking to bring Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Reda Khadra to Bramall Lane this summer, as first detailed in a report from Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old featured 27 times during a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last time out, netting five times and providing a further four assists.

The initial report from Nixon claimed that Sunderland were also showing interest in the exciting attacker, however, it appears that the Blades are ahead in this particular race with Khadra visiting Bramall Lane during the week.

Addressing Sheffield United’s interest in the Brighton talent, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s a talented player. I mean, he’s just been picked for Germany Under 21s.

“He is a young player, he’s very attack-minded and he’s a good fit for the way that they play so you know, you’ve got to understand the way that the kid plays you know, he’s a different kind of attacking player. He’s got ability but he plays in a certain way.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Sheffield United facts?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were founded over 150 years ago Real Fake

“So, as long as you understand that and the side set up to accommodate him in that way, then he’ll do very very well for sure.”

The verdict

Khadra was brilliant in spells during his time with Blackburn last season, proving to be a real attacking threat and creative spark in the Championship.

Should the Blades win this race, then it will be an excellent coup as they try and fill the attacking void that Morgan Gibbs-White will be leaving.

A player who can operate on both wings, as a second striker or as a wing-back, Khadra ticks a lot of boxes for Paul Heckingbottom and Co.

It would seem at this stage that the Blades look favourites to sign the Germany youth international, however, there could still be plenty of twists and turns in this particular situation.