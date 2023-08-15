Pundit Carlton Palmer has described Southampton's pursuit of Flynn Downes from West Ham United as a "good bit of business" as Russell Martin continues his turnover of players following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The two clubs have been mentioned alongside each other throughout the window as a result of the Hammers' interest in the former Saints captain James Ward-Prowse, and that particular transfer saga was finally put to bed on Monday as the influential midfielder completed his move to the London Stadium for a fee in the region of £30m.

With the Saints also set to lose Romeo Lavia - who according to Sky Sports is said to prefer a move to Chelsea despite Liverpool's £60m bid for the 19-year-old- Martin is in need of reinforcements in the midfield area as the transfer window edges closer to the deadline on September 1st and made it public knowledge after the 4-4 draw with Norwich that Downes is a key target, having worked with him at Swansea in the 2021/22 season where he featured 37 times.

"I think we would have conceded less goals today if he was playing on the pitch,"

"An outstanding player, a favourite with the supporters and players at Swansea and I expect him to be exactly the same here.”

Sky Sports have also confirmed that Downes' medical has been delayed as the midfielder is suffering from illness, but will still complete the transfer formalities upon his recovery.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Southampton's interest in Flynn Downes?

Downes has only been with David Moyes' side for one season after joining from Swansea. Mainly being utilised as a squad player due to the quality possessed by the likes of Declan Rice & Lucas Paqueta last campaign, the 24-year-old featured 35 times across all domestic and European competitions.

This is something highlighted by Palmer, who believes that the season West Ham had with a high amount of fixtures and a 14th place finish in the Premier League made it difficult for Downes.

"It's not quite worked out for Flynn Downes following his move from Swansea to West Ham.

"West Ham endured a difficult Premier League season last term which probably didn't help his situation." Palmer continued.

With the loss of Ward-Prowse now confirmed, the EFL pundit believes that Southampton have found themselves an adequate replacement at this level. Prior to his move to West Ham, Downes had made 76 appearances at Championship level for both Swansea and Ipswich Town.

"It's a good bit of business from Southampton. They have lost Ward-Prowse which is a huge blow, but in Downes, they have a very good player in this league, which he has proved from his time at Swansea."

Is this a fair assessment from Carlton Palmer?

This assessment of Downes is very accurate, as he possesses the qualities of a high-end Championship midfielder who is at an age where he needs to be featuring almost week in, week out and that may have been hard to come by at West Ham this season despite the fact they will be fighting on multiple fronts yet again.

As the loss of their captain was expected, this loan signing and the similar attributes Downes possesses to Ward-Prowse will give Southampton fans reason to be excited as they look to build on the four points accumulated from their opening two games.