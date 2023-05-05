Kieran Dowell is set to sign for Rangers this summer as a free agent.

According to Football Insider, the Norwich City playmaker has undergone his medical with the Scottish giants ahead of a transfer at the end of this season.

The 25-year-old has struggled with fitness issues in recent months, which has kept him from featuring more regularly in David Wagner’s side.

Dowell is set to leave the club, having been with the Canaries since 2020.

Is Kieran Dowell a good signing for Rangers?

Carlton Palmer believes that this is a strong move for the ex-Everton youngster.

The 57-year-old has claimed that Dowell is an exciting talent and should be a good addition to Michael Beale’s squad.

Palmer has also highlighted Beale’s track record for getting the best out of young talent, which could make this an ideal move for the midfielder to get back to his best.

He has blamed a series of bad transfer decisions at Everton for hampering his development as a player, but predicts this Rangers move to work out well for him.

“I think it’s a good bit of business,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s an exciting young talent.

“From what I’m hearing, he was cited to do great things at Everton, but his progression was hampered at Everton.

“Normally they give young players a chance, but they made a succession of big money signings which didn’t help him.

“Those big money stars flopped and he was loaned out at several clubs, he ended up at Norwich.

“Beale has a track record of working and getting the best out of young players.

“So the only concern would be the knee injury that’s kept him out for the last couple of months.

“But other than that, it’s good business for the player and the club.”

How big a blow is Kieran Dowell’s departure for Norwich City?

Dowell ended up having a disappointing season for Norwich purely through the amount of game time he missed through injuries.

But when he was available he generally performed quite well, contributing five goals and three assists from 23 league appearances.

A fresh start could be what’s needed for him to get back to his best on a consistent basis, and Beale has proven a great coach to work under for many players so Rangers could be an ideal destination.

It will come as a blow to Norwich to lose him as a free agent, especially at a time when they are looking to raise funds in order to rebuild the squad.