“A good Ayala replacement” – Should Blackburn Rovers revisit Nottingham Forest deal? The verdict

It proved to be a disappointing end to the January transfer window for Blackburn Rovers, missing out on deals for Lewis O’Brien and Ethan Brierley.

As well as that, they also enquired about Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cook at the end of the window, however, it was reported on Deadline Day that he would remain at The City Ground.

Currently outside of Forest’s 25-man squad for the rest of the campaign, it remains to be seen what the future looks like for the experienced defender.

Cook emerged as a regular starter at The City Ground as Forest secured promotion to the top-flight last season and began the Premier League campaign in Steve Cooper’s plans.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Cook and whether or not they should look to reignite their interest when the summer comes around.

Billy Mulley

Cook will be disappointed that he is not involved in Forest’s 25-man squad and that could pave the way for his departure in the summer.

Possessing a contract that will expire in the summer of 2024, departing when this campaign comes to an end could generate Forest somewhat of a fee and it could be best for both the player and the club.

As he has shown in the past, he can be a vitally important player for clubs vying for promotion from the Championship, with his leadership, ability to read the game and defensive abilities making him excellent at second tier level.

Given the youthful nature of the Blackburn squad, if promotion is not achieved this season at Ewood Park, then Rovers should look to reignite their interest in the 31-year-old.

Even if promotion is achieved, then he could still be considered a good option.

Adam Jones

It very much depends on which division they are in next season.

If they get to the Premier League, they could probably afford to secure younger and long-term options, something that they could benefit from with Clinton Mola potentially heading back to his parent club in the summer and Daniel Ayala’s contract coming to an end.

If they stay in the Championship though, you would definitely view him as a good Ayala replacement because he knows how to get teams out of this division.

It shouldn’t cost Rovers too much to get this deal over the line either and that’s another reason why he should definitely be on their shortlist.

Able to contribute both on and off the pitch, signing him as a potential short/medium-term solution makes sense if they remain in their current league.

Alfie Burns

There’s probably a lot of value in clubs looking at Forest’s squad and where they might be able to pick up a good player on a relatively cheap deal.

Cook is certainly one of those, although it’s probably worth seeing what unfolds in the remainder of the season before making any claims about the summer.

Forest should stay up from the position they are in, yet that could swing quite quickly out of control. Blackburn, meanwhile, are in contention for the play-offs.

If things remain as they are, with Blackburn in the Championship and Forest in the Premier League, it’s probably a sensible deal for Rovers to target.

Cook is experienced, should be cheap and will add another layer of depth to Blackburn’s defensive unit. It’s certainly one to keep tabs on heading into the summer.