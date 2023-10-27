Highlights Bradford City is considering appointing Dean Holden as their new manager, as they aim to fight for promotion back to League One.

Bradford City’s search for a new manager could lead to the appointment of Dean Holden.

According to iNews, the League Two side are weighing up the possibility of bringing the former Bristol City and Charlton Athletic manager to the club.

The Bantams are currently searching for a new manager following the decision to part ways with Mark Hughes earlier this month.

Bradford are aiming to fight for promotion back to League One this campaign, after narrowly missing out on promotion last season.

The team is currently 15th in the fourth division table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

Would Dean Holden be a good appointment at Bradford City?

Carlton Palmer believes that Holden would be a good arrival for the Bantams given his previous track record.

The former midfielder dismissed concerns over his potential appointment, highlighting the traits he could bring to the promotion-chasing club.

“Dean Holden has been heavily linked with the vacant manager’s job at Bradford City,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It is reported that the former Charlton boss is very keen on taking the League Two job.

“Bradford City have had considerable interest in the job and are weighing up a number of applicants who have expressed their interest.

“Their aim is promotion after failing in the play-offs last season.

“They attracted a crowd of 21,552 for the weekend’s game against Wrexham, the sixth biggest gate in the entire EFL and more than two Premier League clubs.

“There are apparently some reservations about the way Bristol City and Charlton tailed off before Dean’s dismissal.

“I think these reservations are unfounded.

“At Bristol City, he was in charge of 43 games, 19 wins, five draws and 19 losses, a win ratio of 42 per cent.

“And just recently at Charlton, 32 games, 12 wins, five draws and 15 defeats, a win ratio of 37.5 per cent.

“Dean is regarded as an excellent man manager, who likes to play attacking football.

“I think this will be a good appointment for the club.”

Bradford have suffered from a disappointing start to the campaign, with the club already seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

However, that is a gap that can be clawed back over the remaining months of the term.

It is important that Bradford appoint the right person for the job given how competitive the promotion race is this year.

It is unlikely a new manager will be appointed in time for this weekend’s clash with Sutton United on 28 October.

Could Dean Holden guide Bradford City to League One?

Holden had an impressive start to life at Charlton, but was cut short after a rough patch to start this season.

New ownership likely took the first opportunity to replace him given they were looking to hire their own man, meaning we’ll never know if he could have turned it around at the Valley.

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Addicks since his departure either, which suggests Holden wasn’t necessarily the one at fault for their run of form prior to his sacking.

He would be a smart appointment for Bradford and would boost their chances of promotion.