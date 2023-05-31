This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Premier League side Liverpool are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old only joined Southampton last summer from Manchester City, but due to Southampton’s relegation it is likely the midfielder will depart the club.

Lavia has been a standout performer for the Saints, and it seems that hasn’t gone unnoticed with teams like Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, who have a buy-back clause as well as Liverpool are all keen on the Belgian player.

With interest high it is likely that Lavia is going to get a move away from the St Mary’s Stadium, so while we wait to see how it develops, we asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this news.

Should Southampton sell Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Liverpool's midfield certainly needs upgrading this summer.

I'm not sure Romeo Lavia is a game-changing signing right now, but given his young age, there is so much room to grow.

After all, there is a reason a number of top sides are chasing his signature.

All things considered, then, Lavia would be a good addition at Anfield, albeit one that may take some time to adapt and settle in at that elite level.

Brett Worthington

It isn’t a surprise that Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield options.

Lavia definitely had a good season in a struggling side, but you would have to wonder if he is the type of player that Liverpool need right now. At 19, he is only going to get better, but the question is whether he would continue playing if he moved to Anfield so soon.

While it was only last summer that Man City sold the midfielder, you would think that if he were ready for the top level, they would have kept hold of him.

No doubt, Lavia would be a good addition for Liverpool, and it may be that Southampton cash in on the player while his stock is high.

Josh Cole

With Lavia attracting a great deal of interest, Southampton may have no other option than to sell him this summer.

The midfielder will be keen to continue to test himself at Premier League level, and the chance to work under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield will certainly be an attractive proposition.

Having signed Lavia for an initial fee of £10.5m, Southampton should be seeking around double this amount in the upcoming transfer window.

While the Saints will be keen to keep Lavia at the club, their relegation to the Championship has put them in a position where they may have to sell their most promising young players.