Carlton Palmer feels Burnley would be making a smart signing if they manage to bring in Rangers’ Ryan Kent this summer.

Will Ryan Kent leave Rangers?

It seems increasingly likely that the winger will end his five-year stay at Ibrox, as he is out of contract in the summer, and whilst there has been talks with the club over an extension, the fact nothing is signed yet is telling.

Therefore, Kent holds all the power when it comes to negotiating his next move, as he will be a free agent in the summer, and he is allowed to sign a pre-contract ahead of next season.

It has been claimed that Burnley are monitoring Kent, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, after securing promotion earlier this month. Of course, the chance to play in the top-flight in England will appeal to the wide man, and Palmer explained to Football League World that getting the 26-year-old on a free would be good business for the Clarets.

“Out of all the Rangers players out of contract at Rangers at the end of the season, you would have thought he would have been offered and signed a new deal, but this hasn’t materialised.

“Burnley have a transfer embargo at present, but they are weighing up all their options.Listening to Vincent Kompany the other day, he believes this situation will be ratified shortly, leaving him in a position to go about his business in the summer and recruiting players.

“With their return to the Premier League, I think Ryan is a talented player, and I think he’d be a good acquisition, especially on a free.”

Do Burnley need Ryan Kent?

Vincent Kompany’s side have been brilliant this season, and they thoroughly deserve to be back in the Premier League. A lot of their success has come from the wide forward players, with the likes of Nathan Tella, Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson all making important contributions this season.

Nevertheless, Tella is only on loan, and even so, you could argue that they’d need at least one wide attacker anyway, and Kent would arrive with good pedigree, having starred for Rangers as they reached the Europa League final last season.

So, most would agree that this would be a good addition for Burnley, and whilst they will have money to spend following promotion, they’re going to be on the lookout for bargains, and Kent certainly fits the bill on a free, as Palmer says.