Burnley have contacted the representatives of West Brom manager Carlos Corberan.

According to Football Insider, the Clarets see the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian is on his way to Bayern Munich following an agreement between the two clubs, which leaves a managerial vacancy at Turf Moor.

It is understood that Birmingham City have also made contact with Corberan’s representatives, with the Blues searching for a replacement for Tony Mowbray.

It has been reported that Corberan is unhappy with the situation at West Brom, so could be open to a move to the Lancashire outfit this summer.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 84 39 18 27 46.43

Carlton Palmer gives Corberan to Burnley verdict

Carlton Palmer believes that the Burnley job would be a great opportunity for a coach of Corberan’s calibre.

He has claimed that the Spaniard has what it takes to guide them straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt, as long as he receives proper backing in the transfer market.

“It looks like Carlos Corberan is set to leave West Brom, I think there’s too much going on behind the scenes,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I think that there’s absolute turmoil.

“The fact that his representatives have spoken to the likes of Birmingham City, who have got relegated, shows that Carlos wants out of West Bromwich Albion, which is really disappointing for the football club, and the supporters, given the job that he’s done last season.

“Burnley would be a fantastic opportunity for him, I really do think he could do a job there.

“The way he likes to play is similar to the likes of Vincent Kompany, and he’ll be given the tools to do the job.

“To get West Brom into the play-offs with nothing really done in the transfer window during the summer, and the Christmas break, then given the opportunity with somebody like Burnley, who will back him, the owners.

“They will be a strong side to come back next year.

“This will give Carlos the opportunity to get Burnley promoted to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“Obviously, Carlos is under contract, so any club would have to pay compensation.

“I think Burnley would be able to pay the compensation, but I don’t think it will be anything in the region of the £12 million that Bayern Munich had to pay to get Vincent Kompany.

“So, even if they had to pay £4 or 5 million, they’ve still got money in the kitty for Carlos to go into the transfer market, should he need to strengthen the squad next season.”

West Brom's promotion disappointment

West Brom finished fifth in the Championship table last season, but missed out on promotion to the top flight after losing 3-1 to Southampton in the play-off semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kompany oversaw Burnley’s relegation back to the second tier, with the Clarets coming 19th in the Premier League.

Despite suffering relegation, Kompany has been pursued by Bayern Munich to fill their managerial vacancy.

This has left the Clarets going into June without a manager, as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Corberan would be a fantastic appointment for Burnley

From the outside, Burnley and West Brom are both similarly sized clubs with similar potential, so making that switch seems a sideways step for Corberan.

However, if there are issues behind the scenes that the Spaniard wants to walk away from, then a move to Turf Moor could be ideal.

The Clarets have the resources to immediately compete for promotion back to the top flight, and should be able to back him in the transfer market if he feels one or two additions are needed.

This is still a lot of the squad that Kompany oversaw a 101-point season with in 2022, so Corberan should get a lot of joy from working with this squad too.