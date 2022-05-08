“A gift really” – Harry Cornick addresses pivotal incident during Luton vs Reading

Luton Town finished the normal Championship campaign in sixth place, with yesterday’s 1-0 victory at home to Reading confirming their participation in this season’s play-offs.

Going into the final day of the season two points above Middlesbrough, and three above Millwall, the Hatters secured maximum points at Kenilworth Road to avoid any sort of drama.

Eventual defeats for Boro and the Lions meant that the Hatters could have lost and held on to sixth spot, however, Nathan Jones’ side produced an excellent response after their 7-0 defeat to Fulham.

In what was one-way traffic for most of the game, it was Harry Cornick’s 46th-minute strike that proved to be the difference.

The 26-year-old stood behind Orjan Nyland who rolled the ball out to himself to strike the ball upfield, however, the Luton forward snuck in to dispossess the experienced goalkeeper, finding the back of the net afterwards.

Speaking to Luton Today about his quick-thinking manoeuvre, Cornick said: “I thought the goalie’s thrown it out a few times, just rolled it out and kicked it, so I’d try my luck and low and behold, he’s rolled it out.

“I just thought the first few times he’s tried to roll it out and kick it long, so I thought I’d give it a go and it’s worked.

“Their fans were screaming ‘man on, man on,’ I thought ‘they’re going to give me up, going to give me away!’

“But he didn’t hear obviously, it’s a gift really, so I’m happy to take it, happy to get the goal and a huge win today.”

The verdict

The forward’s quick thinking was too fast even for Sky, who just showed Cornick wheeling away in celebration to the absolute delight of his teammates.

The Hatters squandered numerous opportunities before Cornick’s goal, with the Hatters deservedly taking a one-goal lead into the break.

It was then a professional display from the Bedfordshire club to hold out for all three points, in what was a drama-free 45 minutes, with Middlesbrough and Millwall both losing.

It has been an excellent campaign for Cornick, who took his total to 12 league goals yesterday afternoon, following last season’s mere one goal.