“A gamble worth taking” – Huddersfield Town among sides interested in 20-year-old: The verdict

Huddersfield Town have agreed a fee to take Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson to West Yorkshire, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Terriers aren’t short of funds at this stage with the club cashing in on Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, with their contributions in the final third needing to be replaced.

Recruiting the likes of Tino Anjorin and Jack Rudoni, they have already added some attacking reinforcements to their squad – and could be set to add another with Danny Schofield’s men currently in pole position to seal an agreement for his services.

However, other sides are also waiting to pounce and this will mean the Yorkshire-based outfit will need to get an agreement over the line sooner rather than later to win this race.

The 20-year-old recorded an impressive 11 goals and three assists in 28 competitive appearances for Swindon Town during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign before being recalled – but hasn’t been able to make a real impact at Portman Road since then.

Looking at this potential agreement from the second-tier side’s perspective, would this be a good deal for them? And is he a needed player at the John Smith’s Stadium?

We asked three of our Football League World writers to deliver their verdicts.

Billy Mulley

It is certainly forward-thinking for Huddersfield Town to sign Tyreece Simpson, and whilst I do not think his immediate future will be in the Championship, he has all the desirable attributes to thrive with the Terriers in the future.

It would be no surprise if a top-end League Two/lower-end League One loan move is sanctioned for the young forward before the closure of the summer window.

A powerful athlete, Simpson proved to be a rather consistent scorer of goals whilst on loan with Swindon Town last season and he displayed an excellent understanding with his teammates.

There is certainly scope for Simpson to be a part of Danny Schofield’s first-team plans at Huddersfield this season, but ultimately, a loan move, in my eyes, would be the best option from an outsider’s perspective.

Simmey Hannafin-Donaldson

For the figure that has been mooted, this is a gamble worth taking for Huddersfield Town.

Simpson looked good out on loan at Swindon last season scoring 11 goals in 30 matches for the club and at 20 years old, there is every chance he will develop into a player capable of doing that at Championship level in the future.

The only thing you would perhaps question is whether or not he is ready to do that right away, with Huddersfield arguably needing additions that can have an immediate impact.

Nevertheless, this is a sensible acquisition by the Terriers given the fee, and one that could really pay off in a season or two.

Adam Jones

This could be a very shrewd addition for the Terriers considering how impressive he was in League Two and after already taking gambles on lower-league players, they are continuing on the same path.

However, you feel they could invest in someone who’s more proven considering the amount of funds they have at their disposal, so it will be interesting to see whether Simpson can contribute just as many goals as someone who has already been there, done it and got the t-shirt in this division.

It’s slightly surprising that Ipswich are willing to sell him – but they already have a decent number of options up top so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they actually managed to negotiate a reasonably modest deal.

And at 20, he will only get better so this could turn out to be an excellent long-term signing. Whether he can contribute heavily in the short term remains to be seen though and after a slow start, that’s the main thing that matters at this stage.

This is why this move has pros and cons.