Coventry City will be looking to deliver a positive response to the play-off heartbreak that they suffered at Wembley Stadium last month when the new Championship campaign gets underway.

The Sky Blues have already made some alterations to their side ahead of the 2023/24 season.

As well as releasing seven senior players, Coventry recently bolstered their options in the left-back position by signing Jay Dasilva.

Having completed a deal for Dasilva, the Sky Blues are now being linked with a move for Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker.

What has been said about Coventry City's interest in Morgan Whittaker?

According to Football Insider, Coventry are plotting a move for Whittaker ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Sky Blues are expected to face competition for the attacking midfielder's signature from Rangers, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle.

Whittaker spent the first half of the previous campaign on loan at Plymouth before being recalled by Swansea in January.

Would Morgan Whittaker be a good signing for Coventry City?

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether this would be a good signing by Coventry.

James Reeves

Whittaker would be an excellent signing for Coventry.

The 22-year-old showed plenty of potential on loan with Plymouth last season, proving himself to be a dangerous attacking threat, and he would bring goals and creativity to the CBS Arena.

With the future of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres uncertain, the Sky Blues could be in desperate need of additions in the forward areas and Whittaker could represent the perfect solution.

There may be some question marks over Whittaker's suitability for the Championship after he struggled to make an impact following his recall by Swansea in January, but he is a gamble worth taking.

It has not worked out for Whittaker with the Swans and his departure this summer is the right option for both parties.

Ben Wignall

This depends on whoever Swansea appoint as Russell Martin's successor and how they value Whittaker as a player.

He took League One by storm with Plymouth Argyle in the first half of last season, but it was a different story in the second half of the campaign as he struggled to get starts for the Swans.

That could have potentially unsettled Whittaker at the club but clearly other teams have taken notice of his abilities, and Coventry are a club that are smart with their recruitment and also let young talents flourish.

They should have cash to spend when Gyokeres inevitably leaves and Whittaker would certainly fit into their recruitment model of recent years - this is a move that would potentially really suit the attacker.

Josh Cole

Whittaker was playing the best football of his career at Plymouth last year before Swansea decided to recall him, and thus it is hardly a surprise that he is once again the subject of transfer speculation.

During his stint at Home Park, Whittaker provided an impressive total of 16 direct goal contributions in 25 third tier appearances.

Whereas Whittaker has yet to replicate this level of performance in the Championship, there is no reason why he cannot make considerable strides in terms of his development by learning from the guidance of Robins.

Having furthered the development of the likes of Luke McNally, Hamer and Gyokeres last season, Robins will fancy his chances of getting the best out of the Swansea man.

Taking this into consideration, Coventry ought to consider stepping up their pursuit of Whittaker, as he clearly possesses a great deal of potential.

Unless Swansea are willing to offer him assurances regarding game-time for the upcoming term, a permanent move away from the club may be the best outcome for the former Derby County man.