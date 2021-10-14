‘A gamble worth taking’ – Blackpool set sights on influential EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As per a FLW exclusive, Blackpool have joined several Championship clubs who have expressed an interest in Harrogate Town’s Alex Pattison.

The report states that Barnsley, Hull City, Luton Town, and Swansea City, are all monitoring the midfielder’s situation ahead of the January transfer window.

The Seasiders, who are currently 12th in the Championship table, have grown somewhat of a reputation of picking up young players with limited to no Championship experience.

The 24-year-old has scored five times and has registered two assists already this season, and is a part of a Harrogate side who have exceeded expectations thus far.

Here, we take a look at what three of our writers at FLW make of this potential transfer…

Charlie Gregory

Alex Pattison has looked like arguably one of the better players in League Two so far this season and I think any side that does end up signing him will have a solid player and a good talent on their hands.

He’s exactly the kind of signing that Blackpool could benefit from – he’s still relatively young at 24 and he’s had some Championship experience already (albeit not loads). He’d likely not cost extortionate amounts of money either, even if he has been in an incredible vein of form so far this year. It represents low risk and high reward for the Seasiders and any potential signing that could potentially help them stay in the second tier is definitely needed.

Pattison could, given a regular chance in the Championship, begin to thrive. I think that he’d be an astute signing right now for most teams higher up the pyramid and while the second tier represents more of a risk as a bigger step up, if he can adapt quickly and be thrown straight into the mix, then he could be a really worthwhile signing for Blackpool.

Adam Jones

Scoring five goals and recording two assists in 10 League Two game so far this season, Alex Pattison has played a key part in Harrogate Town’s excellent start to the season.

Although Swansea City would be a good side to go to, they have the likes of Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Flynn Downes and Jay Fulton all fighting for a place in the middle of the park, so he is arguably needed more by Blackpool.

Jerry Yates may be a proven goalscorer, but he’s taken time to adapt to the Championship with just two goals in ten games so far this term and this makes goalscorers across the pitch vital if they want to ensure they stay afloat.

They may be in a solid mid-table position now, but they have a huge task on their hands in the next set of fixtures if they want to consolidate this place and they can’t heavily rely on their defence to bail them out, even with the experience Richard Keogh in there.

With his creativity and goalscoring threat from midfield, the only real downside of this signing is the fact he would need to adapt quickly to second-tier football in the middle of a season if he wants to make an instant impact. You wouldn’t blame him if he struggled to make the two-tier jump straight away, so patience would be required with this signing.

Still, this deal would probably be cheaper to negotiate than going for a player in the Championship or Premier League – and the wage package is likely to be modest too.

So it’s definitely a gamble worth taking.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be a very good potential signing for Blackpool to make in January with Alex Pattison a player that has been enjoying a fine campaign with League Two high-flyers Harrogate after he arrived at the club from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer.

The 24-year-old has managed to register five league goals and provided two assists in his opening ten appearances of the season.

The sorts of numbers he has been producing this season to date underline why he has been able to make such a strong start to the season in the final third. That comes with him averaging two shots and 0.8 key passes per game, as well as creating four big chances so far for Harrogate in his ten appearances.

You could see Neil Critchley getting a lot out of the 24-year-old and he is the sort of coach that would able to bring his game to another level with consistent game time at Bloomfield Road.

It seems to be a move that could be an excellent fit for both Blackpool and the player at this stage.