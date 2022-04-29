“A gamble worth taking” – Barnsley set their sights on Ipswich Town player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are interested in a summer move for Ipswich Town forward Tyreece Simpson, as per a report from TWTD.

The 20-year-old, who is set to depart Portman Road in the summer, enjoyed a productive loan spell with Swindon Town near the start of the campaign.

Simpson netted nine times in 25 appearances for the League Two club, proving to be a danger man for the Robins.

Since arriving back at the League One club in January, Simpson has struggled for first-team minutes.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Barnsley’s interest in the young forward…

Ben Wignall

From what he produced in the first half of the season at Swindon Town, Simpson is clearly a forward who has a lot of potential to improve.

11 goals in his first half-season as a regular starter for an EFL club is very good and Simpson has all the attributes to be feared at a higher level.

He is strong but also quick for his size and he definitely deserves a chance at another League One club if he wants to leave Ipswich.

There’s no guarantee that he’d be a starter though at the Tykes, with Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow being two solid options for the third tier – if they both remain at the club.

For the potential and upside Simpson has though, it’s a deal worth considering for Barnsley.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Tyreece Simpson could be a gamble worth taking for Barnsley this summer.

Following their relegation, the club will be looking to build a squad capable of bouncing straight back up to the Championship and Tyreece Simpson could certainly help them do that.

The 20-year-old had an impressive loan spell at Swindon in the first half of the campaign, scoring nine goals and laying on three assists in 25 league appearances before being re-called from his loan in Wiltshire.

With his contract due to expire this summer, he is available on a free transfer, and having shown he can score goals in League Two, Barnsley could be making a shrewd acquisition here bringing in Simpson for their League One campaign next season.

Carla Devine

Tyreece Simpson has had a strong season for Ipswich this year. In 25 league appearances for the Tractor Boys he has been able to contribute nine goals and three assists so you can see why Barnsley are interested.

Down in League One next year, the Tykes will be expected to be near the top of the table and making a return back up and this is the kind of signing that could provide them with the refreshment they need in the squad.

At only 20-years-old, Simpson has plenty of time to improve and for his own game to develop suggesting he can reach even higher levels than he is at meaning he would definitely be a suited signing for Barnsley.