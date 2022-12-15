“A gamble they can afford to take” – Newcastle United keen on move for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are ready to make a move to sign Birmingham City starlet Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Jude.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who report that the Magpies are among those ready to take a punt on the 17-year-old.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are also said to be keen on the young midfielder, who has 15 appearances to his name for the Blues so far in his career, along with Rangers, Bayer Leverkusen and Nice.

With the above in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed the Newcastle United links, discussing if it would be a good signing for the Magpies and/or indeed a good move for the youngster to make.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

From a Newcastle United perspective you can see why they are interested.

Bellingham, like his older brother was, is considered a bright prospect at Blues and if Jobe turns out to have anything like the talent of Jude, Newcastle would be extremely happy with his addition.

As for whether it’s a good career move, it’s hard to say.

There’s obviously huge potential at Newcastle United to become a top, top club over the next few years and Bellingham could potentially go there and be a part of that, which is surely tempting.

However, playing football and getting regular minutes is also crucial for development and it’s unlikely he will get that at Newcastle right away.

Ned Holmes

It’s hard to predict how high Jobe Bellingham’s ceiling is as he’s still just 17 but this could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business from Newcastle United.

They’ve impressed me by trying to build slowly after the Saudi takeover and not splashing loads of cash but one way they should be making the most of their newfound riches is by drafting in young talent.

This is a deal with the long-term in mind and that brings with it an element of risk but it’s a gamble they can afford to take.

Bellingham looked out of his depth in his most recent Birmingham start but he’s still very young and he does look like a player with lots of potential.

It’s going to be hard for him to step out of the shadow of his brother, particularly after the World Cup, and an eye-catching move to St James’ Park will only pile on more pressure.

I’d still be looking to move abroad and away from the spotlight but Newcastle wouldn’t be the worst place in the world given their expected rise.

Marcus Ally

It feels like only a matter of time before Jobe Bellingham moves to an upwardly mobile club in a top five European league and, with that in mind, Newcastle United would fit the bill.

The Magpies’ recruitment has been very smart in the last year or so, and adding a 17-year-old who has a great deal of pedigree at youth levels, in part publicised by the success of his older brother Jude, could be a smart pick-up.

Newcastle would be able to financially satisfy the Blues quite easily, and are managing individual players very smartly at the moment under Eddie Howe.

It seems likely that we are probably still at least three years away from Bellingham establishing himself in senior football, but with the ambition of the Magpies and Howe’s impressive background it could be worth a leap of faith.