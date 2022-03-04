“A gamble that didn’t pay off” – Derby County fan pundit issues verdict as Rams player looks set to leave

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak is set to depart the Rams, with a switch to American side Charlotte FC set to be finalised in the imminent future.

County manager Wayne Rooney confirmed the news on the eve of his side’s relegation six-pointer with Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, with a fee in excess of £1 million agreed with a team that have just began their first ever season in the MLS.

Jozwiak, a 21-cap Poland international, made his last appearance for the Rams in late January as he hobbled off injured against Birmingham City, and that problem scuppered a deal to take him to Charlotte at the time.

Rooney told the media that he wanted to keep the 23-year-old, but was informed by the club’s administrators that they needed the money from the deal to put towards their funding of the Rams for the remainder of the season.

The Polish winger only scored one goal in his season-and-a-half at Pride Park, and FLW’s Derby fan pundit Jason Straw from the Rams Review podcast believes that it’s a fair deal for a player that has underperformed since arriving in England.

“Fair price – I think Derby paid the best part of £4 million for him so 18 months later only to recover a quarter of that reported fee is a little disappointing,” Jason said.

“Unfortunately it just didn’t materialise for him at Derby at all, and obviously in the predicament anything they can get to fill the coffers if it’s reasonable or not at the minute, it seems like this deal has allowed Derby to secure their future until the end of the season financially.

“Disappointed to see him go? Yes and no. He flattered to deceive a lot of the time in a Derby Shirt, we were always waiting for that one game where he would explode but when I think you look at his figures, for a wide man and for a fee of around £4 million that’s just not a good enough return.

“Obviously he’s out injured at the minute, he’s been very in and out of the side all season – yes it would have been nice to have an extra body for the remainder of the season and you never know what he could have contributed to that.

“But I think all in all when you look at his time at Derby over the last two seasons it is one where you have to look and think it wasn’t as good as we were all hoping for.

“And I suppose to get any return on him, especially with some of the players Derby have lost in recent years where they’ve paid bigger transfer fees and received nothing for them when they moved on, I think Derby have to just accept this one.

“It was a gamble that didn’t pay off and we’ll just have to move on. Best of luck to Kamil – there’s a decent player in there and hopefully he tears it up in the MLS.”

The Verdict

For the fee that the Rams spent on Jozwiak in 2020, you would have been expecting more of a goal contribution.

He definitely had talent and you could see that in spells but it wasn’t often enough – he wouldn’t have been helped with a lack of focal point to aim at for most of his time at Pride Park but that’s no real excuse.

Only getting a quarter of what they paid for him will be disappointing but despite being only 23, you can’t expect much more as a Rams fan considering the situation the club are in and his actual performances not meriting him being worth more.

There’s definitely a player in there – but he didn’t show it at Derby County.