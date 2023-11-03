Highlights QPR have appointed Martí Cifuentes as their new head coach, a gamble but a positive appointment if given time.

Neil Warnock was a short-term option, and going with a longer-term solution may be smarter for QPR in the long run.

Cifuentes has a difficult task ahead to turn around QPR's fortunes and avoid relegation in the Championship.

Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on the managerial change at QPR.

Martí Cifuentes has replaced Gareth Ainsworth at the helm at QPR, with the Spaniard arriving from Swedish side Hammarby.

The 41-year-old has proven a left-field appointment, beating out the likes of Neil Warnock to the position.

The veteran coach is currently out of work and was linked with the vacancy at the West London club.

But QPR have opted for Cifuentes, who has been tasked with turning things around for the Hoops as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Is Martí Cifuentes a good appointment for QPR?

Carlton Palmer believes it is a risk to go with the unknown quantity of Cifuentes compared to Warnock.

However, the former midfielder believes avoiding the short-term solution of Warnock may prove the smarter decision in the long run.

“QPR have decided on appointing Martí Cifuentes as their new head coach ahead of Neil Warnock,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Neil Warnock was only ever going to be a short-term appointment given his age.

“The appointment of the Spanish tactician, who led Hammarby IF in Sweden’s Allsvenskan league, is a gamble, but a positive appointment, if you intend to give him time.

“QPR were close to appointing Martí before appointing Michael Beale.

“He has an extensive coaching career, having worked in the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

“He has a very difficult task on his hands to turn the fortunes around of QPR.

“They’re sitting second from bottom in the Championship, six straight defeats and currently six points away from safety after 14 games, so not an easy job to take over.”

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are battling against relegation from the Championship this season, with the team having won just two of their opening 14 fixtures.

The gap to safety is currently six points ahead of this weekend’s action.

Gareth Ainsworth lasted about eight months in the role as manager, and successfully saved the club from relegation last year, but a poor start to this campaign cost him his position.

Cifuentes will have a difficult task ahead of him to keep the Hoops in the second division.

The Spaniard has no previous experience working in English football, so will have to adapt quickly to help turn things around at Loftus Road.

His first game in charge comes against Rotherham United, who are just two points ahead of QPR in the table.

Victory could move his side up to 22nd in the standings, with the teams set to meet on 4 November.

Should QPR have appointed Neil Warnock?

Warnock did well to keep Huddersfield Town in the Championship last year with the Terriers in a similar position.

The 74-year-old could have done the same for QPR, but the club would have been looking for his replacement before too long regardless of form.

So going with a longer-term solution might be the smarter decision for the London side.

Cifuentes is a bit of an unknown quantity, so it is difficult to expect just what kind of immediate impact he can have, which makes it an interesting time to be a QPR supporter.