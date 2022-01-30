‘A future captain in the making’ – Many Hull fans in agreement after midfielder’s outing in Swansea win

Regan Slater marked his return to Hull City with a class midfield display in their 2-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Fans were full of praise for their new signing as Slater put in an impressive performance against a Swansea side looking to bounce back after one win in their previous seven games.

But Hull are riding a crest of a wave at the moment and they looked comfortable from start to finish in this encounter.

Hull took charge of the game early on as Tom Eaves stretched to poke home. Keane Lewis-Potter grabbed the second as he steered home from a pin point George Honeyman cross as the Tigers took advantage of some sorry Swansea defending.

It was the perfect start for for new manager Shota Arveladze, and even better for Regan Slater who put in a near perfect performance in midfield, after coming on late in the second half, his first appearance since re-signing from Sheffield United.

The win means Hull have won their last three and lifts them to 18th but Tigers fans were pleased to see their former loan player return permanently.

They took to Twitter to praise the 22-year-old, here’s what they said.

Welcome back Regan, a future captain in the making 🤩 — Stephen Penn (@Stephen17397452) January 29, 2022

£50k 😂😂😂😂 absolute steal cheers Sheff U — Ashley elsom (@Ashleyelsom1) January 29, 2022

Love it 😍 — Derren Green (@Derren_Green123) January 29, 2022

Regan slater was excellent today when he came on very sound astute signing what's really good about it he wants to be here massive positive — The Surgeon on the greens! (@petershaw12) January 29, 2022

50 grand 50 grand regan slater, 50 grand 50 grand i say….50 grand 50 grand regan slater, playing football the hull city way ✌🏻@DanSlat15348609 — ian midgley (@ianmidgley11) January 29, 2022

A decent little cameo from Regan Slater. Wasn’t sure of the need to sign him but he’ll bring energy, work rate & drive to the midfield. — Chris Robertson (@chrissyrobbo77) January 29, 2022