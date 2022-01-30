Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘A future captain in the making’ – Many Hull fans in agreement after midfielder’s outing in Swansea win

39 seconds ago

Regan Slater marked his return to Hull City with a class midfield display in their 2-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday. 

Fans were full of praise for their new signing as Slater put in an impressive performance against a Swansea side looking to bounce back after one win in their previous seven games.

But Hull are riding a crest of a wave at the moment and they looked comfortable from start to finish in this encounter.

Hull took charge of the game early on as Tom Eaves stretched to poke home. Keane Lewis-Potter grabbed the second as he steered home from a pin point George Honeyman cross as the Tigers took advantage of some sorry Swansea defending.

It was the perfect start for for new manager Shota Arveladze, and even better for Regan Slater who put in a near perfect performance in midfield, after coming on late in the second half, his first appearance since re-signing from Sheffield United.

The win means Hull have won their last three and lifts them to 18th but Tigers fans were pleased to see their former loan player return permanently.

They took to Twitter to praise the 22-year-old, here’s what they said.


